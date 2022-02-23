Fixes and Small Visual Improvments

This small patch brings in a bit of visual polish, and a bunch of translation improvements.

The Spanish translation has had a huge number of words changed to better translations. A big thanks to "GianluPlay" for his help in finding all the issues.

There is also several new PC screens that have been added to the game. These change based on the task you are doing with each worker. This system is not 100% finalized but already has a bunch of new screens and working bug free. I wasn't intending to push this out yet, but I had so many translation issues to bring in, I wanted to push them live for any Spanish players.

I will now be resuming visual additions and polish work. Thank you and have fun.