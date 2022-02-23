New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.902_Spire_Onslaught

The Chromatic Spire Dyson Sphere, Gray Spire Dyson Sphere, and Splintering Spire factions (all in DLC1) are now available for everyone with that DLC! Previously, these were gated to just DLC3 testers while we ironed out the most notable kinks in them.

These are very interesting factions, because they can be used a few different ways. For a very low impact method, you can simply enable the new dyson spheres and they'll have some minor impact on their local neighborhood, and not much else. Low impact factions can be quite nice for adding flavor!

On the other hand, if you add the Splintering Spire faction, then a whole bunch of things happen: the dark spire, plus all the dyson spheres, are automatically added. The chromatic and gray spire are busy harvesting some dark spire remains that they are slingshotting in from outside the wormhole network, and in general they have a bit of a war going on with that. If you help one side become suitably powerful, this unlocks the ability to hack for either warheads (Gray Spire) or Interplanetary Weapons (Chromatic Spire). This is an exciting new war front that you can turn on in your game, and it unlocks some powerful new tools for you, as well, if you engage with it. Major thanks to StarKelp for the excellent implementation of this, and to Ovalcircle for a lot of early feedback on it.

Also regarding spire, the fallen spire have gotten a bit of a nerf compared to what they've been since gaining modular capabilities. Their power had roughly quintupled, but now it should be more back in line with what it is supposed to be. Big thanks to CRCGamer for fixing that up.

Lots more DLC3 updates, some bugfixes, and a variety of new pieces of art. The new DLC1 spire features now all have proper icons, and the last of the base-game art updates that I had planned (command stations, data centers, battlestations, and more) are now in place. Additionally, some more DLC2 are is implemented.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!