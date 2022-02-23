 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Scuffy Game update for 23 February 2022

v1.1 Hotfix Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8256126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

heyo it's me again. anyways lets get straight to the point.

so there were some issues in the game that are now fixed. there are still some issues I haven't fixed yet, but are not important at the moment.

Patch Notes and Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the music volume won't work properly.

Added a couple of hint messages to tell you how to wall run.

Features still in the works:

VOIP (for some reason the voice chat isn't working for some reason. if anyone uses unreal engine and knows how to add a VOIP, please let me know through my discord server.)

Chat box

Adding a proper spectate mode.

Ending the game when there's no more players alive.

One more thing before I go, please ignore any anomalies spotted in some maps.

Cheers,

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team

Changed files in this update

Scuffy Game Content Depot 1893801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.