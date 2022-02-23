v1.1 Hotfix Update #1

heyo it's me again. anyways lets get straight to the point.

so there were some issues in the game that are now fixed. there are still some issues I haven't fixed yet, but are not important at the moment.

Patch Notes and Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the music volume won't work properly.

Added a couple of hint messages to tell you how to wall run.

Features still in the works:

VOIP (for some reason the voice chat isn't working for some reason. if anyone uses unreal engine and knows how to add a VOIP, please let me know through my discord server.)

Chat box

Adding a proper spectate mode.

Ending the game when there's no more players alive.

One more thing before I go, please ignore any anomalies spotted in some maps.

Cheers,

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team