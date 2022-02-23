v1.1 Hotfix Update #1

heyo it's me again. anyways lets get straight to the point.
so there were some issues in the game that are now fixed. there are still some issues I haven't fixed yet, but are not important at the moment.
Patch Notes and Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the music volume won't work properly.
Added a couple of hint messages to tell you how to wall run.
Features still in the works:
VOIP (for some reason the voice chat isn't working for some reason. if anyone uses unreal engine and knows how to add a VOIP, please let me know through my discord server.)
Chat box
Adding a proper spectate mode.
Ending the game when there's no more players alive.
One more thing before I go, please ignore any anomalies spotted in some maps.
Cheers,
Leo
From The Phoenix Limit Team
