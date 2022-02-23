1.03C Update

We've updated the game to version 1.03C

Unless someone finds a critical bug, this is the last update on the 1.03 branch.

The main change was to fix the TATE mode to no longer deform pixels at any resolution. We also fixed the centering of the screen on TATE (People who had to move the screen before will have to move it again... sorry about that!). I think it's working correctly on most resolutions, but if there's something wrong in any resolution, let me know. let me know! The most important thing as to make the pixels look correct on any resolution and this is now working properly.

Other changes:

Added option to change or turn off enemy hit sound.

Added option to change how the enemy flashes when they take damage or turn it off completely.

Added "Quick Restart" to the continue screen. Hold both fire buttons and the game immediately restarts with the same ship (but you don't unlock extra continues or upload high scores online doing this)

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash in the tutorial if the player pressed Backspace.

Fixed a bug that caused "difficulty level" to appear in the results during Timed mode without actually having this option.

Fixed bug in options screen which sometimeswouldn't accept ENTER as confirmation.

If you encounter problems with this version, please report it to us in the topic below:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1410440/discussions/0/3182359786942498541/

We have already received feedback from Japanese players informing the Japanese text is not very readable and has problems with the layout and lacking of spacing. We are working to fix this and hope to have a better Japanese version of the game as soon as possible!