Update Notes for Feb 26

In this patch we have added split times in the players list if you press F5. These are useful for sessions with friends where you are trying to set a best lap. You will be able to see if a player is ahead or behind their best lap as they pass through checkpoints.

Another addition sees positions change on the same players list during laps. Usually it would only update at the end of each lap, but now if a player passes another before reaching the next checkpoint, the positions on the leaderboard will update to reflect this.

The reason for the increase in version from 1.23.5 to 1.23.6 is to accommodate the change in data sent over the network, so that we could avoid compatibility issues while testing.

Any issues, let us know on Discord.