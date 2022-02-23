 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 23 February 2022

Hotfix 1.5.4.2 Notes

Hotfix 1.5.4.2 is now live!

We we were (finally 😅) able to identify the source of a bug that caused word packages to be duplicated when trying to update them.

We are deeply sorry for everyone that couldn't work on their beloved word packages from time to time!

In the process we also fixed some other bugs which you can read about below!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Cheers,

the devs

  • Fixed word display shows cryptic hint, when hints are disabled
  • Fixed team phase results are not shown long enough
  • Fixed own word packages, which exceed the configured online safety, are not shown in the word package editor list
  • Fixed updating word packages may create duplicate word package
  • Fixed last word in word package editor can't be navigated with Enter and Tab
  • Fixed some typos

