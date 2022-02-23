Hotfix 1.5.4.2 Notes

Hotfix 1.5.4.2 is now live!

We we were (finally 😅) able to identify the source of a bug that caused word packages to be duplicated when trying to update them.

We are deeply sorry for everyone that couldn't work on their beloved word packages from time to time!

In the process we also fixed some other bugs which you can read about below!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Cheers,

the devs