Patch Notes 23rd February 2022

Refined the trailer mechanics, so it attaches to the hitch in the correct location, and detaches properly. I have also completely solved the trailer instability issues that caused jack-knifing and unhitching. The vehicle can now be driven at full speed, with the trailer attached, without any issues.

The flurry trailer now has 8 traps, mounted on a stepped shelf. 4 on the bottom shelf and 4 on the top. I have removed the wheeled bases and replaced them with flat plate bases, making their footprints more compact. This allows room for 8, as opposed to the previous 3.

Further improvements to the vehicle handling have been made. Hopefully it won’t need any further adjustment.

Fixed the mouse invert bug that resulted in the mouse being inverted by default, and being unable to change/save for some players. DELETING YOUR SAVE FILE IS REQUIRED FOR THIS FIX TO WORK PROPERLY. Save file is located at: C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\SportShooter\Saved\SaveGames Delete the whole folder.

Done some environment optimization work. Gained back a few extra frames-per-second here and there.

Finished the stone wall material for the new buildings.

Reworked all of the trees and bushes in the game, for both performance and aesthetics. Made the trees look prettier and more performant.

Added a few more new trees.

Retextured a couple of rocks.

Added another couple of plants for ground cover.

Remade the collisions for the Olympic Trap bunkers, due to some clipping issues.

I have created three pine forests; two small and one large. These have populated a good chunk of the remaining landscape.

Finished the stand info boards on Sporting 2.

More new decorative props.