Season 2 launched! v1.1.0 Patch Notes

New Features

Salvage set editor! See a detailed preview here

Trashing salvaged doodads now refunds 50% of their Salvage Point cost

Season 2 is here! Details follow...

Season 2 details

Highscores for the v1.0 leaderboard are now locked permanently, including for any in-progress saved games, and are only viewable for history.

A new v1.1 leaderboard is available, and the all time leaderboard continues to be available both for viewing and setting new highscores.

For a highscore to be eligible for the v1.1 leaderboard, you must not have any salvaged doodads from past seasons equipped. That means you must use a salvage set consisting entirely of new doodads, although you can use salvage points earned in the past to help salvage these new doodads.

Balance Changes

All balance changes below only affect newly found doodads, unless otherwise mentioned.

There are significant nerfs to the most powerful strategies from season 1, with the goal of reducing the highscores by more than 100 waves, bringing things closer to the original intended game duration.

Enemy changes

Movement speed increase per wave has been reduced by 20%

The rate that the number of enemies per wave increases has been reduced by ~20%

The minimum effective enemy chance and life multipliers have been increased from -90% to -80%, now matching the minimum effective movement speed multiplier

Doodad and Gadget changes

Fixed an oddity where a Doodad's dodge penalty was worse than a Gadget's Before: Doodad 3-4% dodge; Gadget 2-4% dodge After: Doodad 1.5-2% dodge; Gadget 3-4% dodge

Tinkerer's Gadget prefix weakened from 7-9% chance to 6-8% chance

Removed Reach (attack radius) suffix from Gadgets. It is now only a prefix

Removed Violence (explosion radius) suffix from Gadgets. It is now only a prefix

Violent (explosion radius) prefix on Gadgets improved from 0.25-0.35m to 0.4-0.6m

Removed Escalating Violence (explosion radius over time) suffix from Doodads. It is now only available on Gadgets

Nova (chance on hit to nova) prefix on Gadgets weakened from 4-7% chance-on-hit to 2-4%

Penalties related to spawning Brutes / Hounds / Hawks have had their chances increased: Doodad penalties increased from 7-10% to 10-13% Gadget penalties increased from 10-15% to 14-20%



Masterpiece changes

Lightning Rod reworked and weakened: Before: Multiple rods would increase the armour shred per hit, and the total shredded amount was uncapped After: Armour shred is fixed to -1% per hit. The total shredded amount is capped at -250% - -200% per rod. Multiple rods add their caps together (e.g. -220% + -240% = -460% cap)

Nova Core changed to make it harder to achieve enormous novas with only a few % attack radius Gadgets: Before: -75% - -65% attack radius After: -2m attack radius AND -50% - -40% attack radius

Snow Day weakened: Before: -25% - -10% attack speed AND -40% - -25% move speed After: -30% - -20% attack speed AND -30% - -20% move speed

The following masterpieces have had their randomised penalty removed: Unstable Acceleration Fanaticism Cable Runner Induction

Cable Runner weakened (considering the removed randomised penalty) from 0.5 wires per wave to 0.25

Focus Distributor improved: Before: +3m explosion radius AND -75% - -60% hit damage After: +3-4m explosion radius AND -65% - -50% hit damage

Arrival Party improved from 1 fireworks to 8-12

Stasis Trap improved from a 1.5s stun to 5s. This change also affects legacy Stasis Traps

Induction improved. It now additionally grants 3-5 Towers and 7-10 Wires

Other Changes