Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 59165

Here’s a small update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition with some exciting new changes based on your feedback.
Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the juicy details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
---```
◆ UPDATE 59165 ◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
🤍February 22 through March 8🤍
_Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_ is throwing a ball – Venetian style!
With the start of carnival season, we are excited to bring you a new set of challenges! So, dust off your fanciest and ball-worthy attire and put on your Venetian masks. You won’t want to miss out on some fun challenges and your chance to unlock some fancy rewards during the event.
[table][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/b92620c6e7a16d164f37d8b997ec0b0f79349da4.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/0c2be720b31729626b393ddbe627f164df1ae80e.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/9a80841854d6a9a3300b6e0b92038a6f0dc2afaf.png)[/td]
[/tr][/table]
### New Rewards!
**Today through March 8th** complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!
[table]
[tr]
[td]Day ~[/td]
[td]🎯 **Sign into Xbox Live.**[/td]
[td]🏆 Unlocks the Carnival Queen profile icon.
💾 ***Required* if you want to save any rewards unlocked during the event!**[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days:
[table]
[tr]
[td]Day 1[/td]
[td]🔒 **Train 10 Siege Rams in any number of matches.**[/td]
[td]🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod that equips Siege Rams with a dragon head and Carnival masks.[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]Day 2[/td]
[td]🔒 **Train 40 Condottieri in any number of matches.**[/td]
[td]🏆 Unlocks a profile icon of a Condottiero with a feathered helmet.[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]Day 3[/td]
[td]🔒 **Research the Architecture technology in a University.** [/td]
[td]🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod to decorate your Town Center with a statue of a masked jester.[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]Day 4[/td]
[td]🔒 **Harvest 20 herdable animals with villagers.**[/td]
[td]🏆 Unlocks a profile icon of villagers wearing Bauta masks.[/td]
[/tr][tr]
[td]Day 5[/td]
[td]🔒 **Train 100 Spearman-line units in a single match.**[/td]
[td]🧱 Unlocks a graphical mod that equips Spearman-line units with a Carnival hat and mask.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-de-update-59165/ style=button)
