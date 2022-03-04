Welcome to Lost Sunday Comics

Hey everyone,

My name is Laura and I am the person behind Pronoia AB. I started this company because I find myself in need of hope, which I cannot nurture much with today's entertainment. Since there aren't that many utopias out there to relish in, I decided to bring some to life myself.

My career background is in video games and I assumed that is what Pronoia will produce, too. It turns out the Universe had other plans for me. The first utopia I published is Zestrea, a marriage negotiation board game about hilarious traditions and village life. And then came The Lost Sunday, a fairy tale inspired comic book about working too much. Both products have been successfully funded on Kickstarted and are available for sale on the Pronoia web shop (well, at least what I currently have in stock).

YouTube

While working on The Lost Sunday, I deeply wished that this gentle and delightfully optimistic book could be available to everyone, everywhere and this is something very hard to do in print. Besides, this would not be the only comic book I'll publish so this will be a recurring problem to fix. I also knew all the limitations of offering digital versions of comic books currently available on the market. Plus, hey! I am a game developer.

So I came up with a crazy idea: why not put my game dev knowledge to good use? This is how the magical comic book library Lost Sunday Comics was designed as a game like app on Steam.

The more I thought about Lost Sunday Comics and the more I delved deeper in the digital comic book world, I became super excited by the idea that fans of video games and comic books might very well be the same people. Was I right? Are you one of us?

Setting the mood

Lost Sunday Comics is a cosy, relaxing and soothing virtual space to enjoy digital comic books. It needs to feel as close as possible as cosying up with a blanket and soft pillow in the actual library of your dreams, as you read a brand new and exciting printed comic book. With the help of game making, this library has a touch of extra magic, just a tiny bit more than what could be in real life. A soft whisper, a discreet move or a tiny twinkle you could glimpse with the corner of your eye.

After talking to our awesome community who backed The Lost Sunday, I care deeply about offering carefully curated optimistic comic books in as many languages as possible. I often think about my Romanian roots and imagine parents who can enjoy The Lost Sunday without having to choose a language. In this digital space, I can also make sure that many reading preferences are accommodated, so functionalities like bookmarking and zoom are carefully polished. Your feedback is crucial to help me get there, so I cannot thank you enough for joining me in this adventure.

Treasures, Thoughts & Trinkets

Currently, you can read The Lost Sunday, in the languages we currently published it in: English, Romanian, French and Swedish. You can access three levels of zoom using a magical magnifying glass, and also use three bookmarks with unique art (which were created as a special Kickstarter bookmarks).

As I continue to improve Lost Sunday Comics by adding achievements, more functionality to easily reach the authors and the printed books, more glimpses of magic and decorations, I will also publish more books. The next one to find its way on these virtual shelves is Treasures, Thoughts & Trinkets - a collection of 24 whimsical silent comics that reimagine everyday life with humour, magic and a touch of absurdity.

We also want to print Treasures, Thoughts & Trinkets so we are preparing for a Kickstarter campaign that will start on May 9th. We already have a pre-launch page in case you want to get notified at launch!

Enjoy!