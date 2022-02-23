Patch 2.0.2 is now live!
Changes:
• Multiplayer - improved Killer hit registration depending on ping
• Farm - removed stones and tumbleweed, removed a strong loop in the hay under the shed
• House - limited the Killer’s view near the Propmachine in the billiard room, lowered the height of the bookshelves in the middle of the library
• Abbey - rebalanced the hedge, removed one of the benches that prevented Killers from going through
• Camp - rebalanced gazebos
• Killers - now the Killer’s terror radius will not be heard on different floors of the map
• Killers - increased terror radius by 25%
• Banshee - can no longer glide in the air
• Banshee - returned the even calculation of Flight charges consumption
• Impostor - reduced stamina consumption while sprinting in Survivor form by 11%
• Akasha - Blade Dance now has a 1.33 second cooldown before Akasha being able to do her regular attack
• Akasha - reduced Blade Dance range by 6%
• Killers - increased stun immunity time after being stunned from 3 to 3.5 seconds
• Killer Store - updated appearance
• Killer Store - increased the number of Stores in each map to 2
• Hammer, Cryosphere, and Poisoned Knife - these items now have 10 charges, and upon spending the charges the item is destroyed
• Cryosphere - increased item price from 1250 to 1500
• Survivors - now, after being saved from Hypnochair, Survivor will have the effect of immortality for 5 sec instead of 1 hit
• Survivors - now the Survivor who was rescued from the ground will not have the effect of immortality for 1 hit
• Survivors - now the Survivor who self-reanimates will have 60 health points
• Tools - increased the duration from 8/12/16/20 to 12/16/20/20 with cooldown
• Jar of Glue - increased the radius of effect from 1.8 to 2 m
• Audio - added a stun sound from Camera
• Audio - added a sound of cooldown completion of legendary Survivor items
• UI Create game - now, when you open the Create game window, the list of maps is visible immediately
Fixes:
• Killers - fixed hitting props, Closable Doors, and Wooden Barricades being difficult to hit
• Impostor - fixed an exploit which allowed Impostor in Survivor form to move faster while running backward
• Impostor - fixed that, when approaching Killer Store in prop or Survivor form, an unused hotkey for buying items would pop up
• Survivors - fixed sprint not speeding up if used right after taking damage
• Survivors - fixed Survivor not being able to save another Survivor from the Hypnochair immediately after the save hotkey appearing on the screen
• Chest - fixed items disappearing if two Survivors bought items at the same time
• Chest - fixed that there was no notification about a legendary item appearing in the Chest
• Chest - fixed that sometimes the item selection window would not close when moving
• Chest - fixed that it was possible to use inventory items when the item selection window was open
• Chest - fixed various bugs related to buying items immediately after exiting building mode
• Hypnochair - fixed that after the Survivor who was put in Hypnochair left the game using Alt+F4, the Hypnochair would not disappear, and remained blocked
• Controller - fixed controller not working in lobby
• Settings - fixed radio volume not being adjusted by master volume
• Minor fixes to gameplay, audio, UI and localization
