Patch 2.0.2 is now live!

Changes:

• Multiplayer - improved Killer hit registration depending on ping

• Farm - removed stones and tumbleweed, removed a strong loop in the hay under the shed

• House - limited the Killer’s view near the Propmachine in the billiard room, lowered the height of the bookshelves in the middle of the library

• Abbey - rebalanced the hedge, removed one of the benches that prevented Killers from going through

• Camp - rebalanced gazebos

• Killers - now the Killer’s terror radius will not be heard on different floors of the map

• Killers - increased terror radius by 25%

• Banshee - can no longer glide in the air

• Banshee - returned the even calculation of Flight charges consumption

• Impostor - reduced stamina consumption while sprinting in Survivor form by 11%

• Akasha - Blade Dance now has a 1.33 second cooldown before Akasha being able to do her regular attack

• Akasha - reduced Blade Dance range by 6%

• Killers - increased stun immunity time after being stunned from 3 to 3.5 seconds

• Killer Store - updated appearance

• Killer Store - increased the number of Stores in each map to 2

• Hammer, Cryosphere, and Poisoned Knife - these items now have 10 charges, and upon spending the charges the item is destroyed

• Cryosphere - increased item price from 1250 to 1500

• Survivors - now, after being saved from Hypnochair, Survivor will have the effect of immortality for 5 sec instead of 1 hit

• Survivors - now the Survivor who was rescued from the ground will not have the effect of immortality for 1 hit

• Survivors - now the Survivor who self-reanimates will have 60 health points

• Tools - increased the duration from 8/12/16/20 to 12/16/20/20 with cooldown

• Jar of Glue - increased the radius of effect from 1.8 to 2 m

• Audio - added a stun sound from Camera

• Audio - added a sound of cooldown completion of legendary Survivor items

• UI Create game - now, when you open the Create game window, the list of maps is visible immediately

Fixes:

• Killers - fixed hitting props, Closable Doors, and Wooden Barricades being difficult to hit

• Impostor - fixed an exploit which allowed Impostor in Survivor form to move faster while running backward

• Impostor - fixed that, when approaching Killer Store in prop or Survivor form, an unused hotkey for buying items would pop up

• Survivors - fixed sprint not speeding up if used right after taking damage

• Survivors - fixed Survivor not being able to save another Survivor from the Hypnochair immediately after the save hotkey appearing on the screen

• Chest - fixed items disappearing if two Survivors bought items at the same time

• Chest - fixed that there was no notification about a legendary item appearing in the Chest

• Chest - fixed that sometimes the item selection window would not close when moving

• Chest - fixed that it was possible to use inventory items when the item selection window was open

• Chest - fixed various bugs related to buying items immediately after exiting building mode

• Hypnochair - fixed that after the Survivor who was put in Hypnochair left the game using Alt+F4, the Hypnochair would not disappear, and remained blocked

• Controller - fixed controller not working in lobby

• Settings - fixed radio volume not being adjusted by master volume

• Minor fixes to gameplay, audio, UI and localization