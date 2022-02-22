1.1.0 Update

Hi everyone. Pyro Fighters is finally getting a proper patch. Lots of QOL updates and a few new features. The core game hasn't changed a lot but it's a lot smoother to play through.
[PATCH NOTES]
//big stuff + QOL
-NEW MECHANIC: hoverboot
^-hold A to hover, hover propels you upward without the need of firing down
^-firing downward works as-is, you can combine it with hover to gain altitude faster
^-flames act similarly to gun, but deals damage faster. it also kills bullets
^-overall, making movement less reliant on aiming the gun has improved game feel a lot
-new options, scroll down in option mode.
^-proper fullscreen and vsync toggles
^-native resolution options (16:9, 4:3, 16:15)
^^-native 16:9 (changed from 427x240 to 426x240)
^^-native 4:3 mode (320x240)
^^-16:15 mode (256x240, NES resolution) (experimental)
^^-altered resolution DOES affect gameplay, 4:3 is most comfortable way to play
^-enable previously-scrapped mechanics (hoverboot, wall jump, grapplehook)
^-border art options for both vertical & horizontal orientations/resolutions
^-CPU players can be enabled (AI code is untouched from first trailer, this is mostly just for fun)
^-all settings save on exit
-pause before title appears reduced by 2/3
-ondydev logo stays shorter and is skippable (press start)
-elevator room is skippable (press start)
-you now start with 10 lives by default instead of 5
-stage 1 theme updated to extended version used in OST
//balance changes
-player can shorthop much easier
-enemies
^-assault ships fly in slightly sooner (scales to resolution)
^-enemies can't fire from behind the HUD anymore
-level design
^-powerups/guns are much more common
^-hp restores are a little more common (2-3 per level)
^-some enemy patterns are more spread out
^-stage 4 has lower ceiling in bug section near end of level
-the screen barrier
^-ceiling limit is 16px lower, so you are forced to stay onscreen now
^-you no longer automatically bounce down from the ceiling
^-you die off the left side of the screen sooner if you are stuck behind terrain (except in break rooms)
-boss 1 has precise collision to match the animation
-boss 1 fires bullets from its mouth again (was previously disabled??)
-boss 1 death explosions don't hurt the player anymore
-boss 2's scythes have slightly shorter collision boxes
-boss 4 starts in center of room now
-boss 4 room is 4 tiles shorter horizontally
-boss 5 moves slightly slower, spit attack frequency slightly lowered
-boss 6 camera stops sooner in 4:3/16:15 resolutions; boss is fought from left side only
-boss 6 room has spikes above boss, can't hide in ceiling and deal damage (hoverboot made this too safe/easy)
//bugfixes, etc
-stuff that broke during gms1 -> gms2 transition
^-boss 4 (shock golem) shockwaves face left/right correctly again
^-fixed an issue where the final boss theme wouldnt play
-lots of text has been adjusted to accommodate resolutions
^-intro text changes font in 16:15 res
^-breakroom text has been shortened to fit smaller resolutions
//known bugs
-background still stutters on stage 5 when camera sways up and down
-p4 down key shows as undefined in control screen (should be O on keyboard)
-border art is visible through some in-game transparencies (intro, ending)
Changed files in this update