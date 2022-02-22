1.1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8254553 · Last edited 22 February 2022 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone. Pyro Fighters is finally getting a proper patch. Lots of QOL updates and a few new features. The core game hasn't changed a lot but it's a lot smoother to play through.

[PATCH NOTES]

//big stuff + QOL

-NEW MECHANIC: hoverboot

^-hold A to hover, hover propels you upward without the need of firing down

^-firing downward works as-is, you can combine it with hover to gain altitude faster

^-flames act similarly to gun, but deals damage faster. it also kills bullets

^-overall, making movement less reliant on aiming the gun has improved game feel a lot

-new options, scroll down in option mode.

^-proper fullscreen and vsync toggles

^-native resolution options (16:9, 4:3, 16:15)

^^-native 16:9 (changed from 427x240 to 426x240)

^^-native 4:3 mode (320x240)

^^-16:15 mode (256x240, NES resolution) (experimental)

^^-altered resolution DOES affect gameplay, 4:3 is most comfortable way to play

^-enable previously-scrapped mechanics (hoverboot, wall jump, grapplehook)

^-border art options for both vertical & horizontal orientations/resolutions

^-CPU players can be enabled (AI code is untouched from first trailer, this is mostly just for fun)

^-all settings save on exit

-pause before title appears reduced by 2/3

-ondydev logo stays shorter and is skippable (press start)

-elevator room is skippable (press start)

-you now start with 10 lives by default instead of 5

-stage 1 theme updated to extended version used in OST

//balance changes

-player can shorthop much easier

-enemies

^-assault ships fly in slightly sooner (scales to resolution)

^-enemies can't fire from behind the HUD anymore

-level design

^-powerups/guns are much more common

^-hp restores are a little more common (2-3 per level)

^-some enemy patterns are more spread out

^-stage 4 has lower ceiling in bug section near end of level

-the screen barrier

^-ceiling limit is 16px lower, so you are forced to stay onscreen now

^-you no longer automatically bounce down from the ceiling

^-you die off the left side of the screen sooner if you are stuck behind terrain (except in break rooms)

-boss 1 has precise collision to match the animation

-boss 1 fires bullets from its mouth again (was previously disabled??)

-boss 1 death explosions don't hurt the player anymore

-boss 2's scythes have slightly shorter collision boxes

-boss 4 starts in center of room now

-boss 4 room is 4 tiles shorter horizontally

-boss 5 moves slightly slower, spit attack frequency slightly lowered

-boss 6 camera stops sooner in 4:3/16:15 resolutions; boss is fought from left side only

-boss 6 room has spikes above boss, can't hide in ceiling and deal damage (hoverboot made this too safe/easy)

//bugfixes, etc

-stuff that broke during gms1 -> gms2 transition

^-boss 4 (shock golem) shockwaves face left/right correctly again

^-fixed an issue where the final boss theme wouldnt play

-lots of text has been adjusted to accommodate resolutions

^-intro text changes font in 16:15 res

^-breakroom text has been shortened to fit smaller resolutions

//known bugs

-background still stutters on stage 5 when camera sways up and down

-p4 down key shows as undefined in control screen (should be O on keyboard)

-border art is visible through some in-game transparencies (intro, ending)