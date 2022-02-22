 Skip to content

Gem Rifts update for 22 February 2022

Update 0.03 - Status Effect Wiki

Update 0.03 - Status Effect Wiki

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We made an in-game Wiki that lists all the status effects and their combinations.

Status effects like Freeze and Burn appear when a Gem Tower hits an enemy.

New Content
  • The Status Effect Wiki, which lists all the status effects.
  • A deer with emerald antlers that drops a large emerald when killed.
  • A puff of smoke appears when construction is complete.
Changes
  • Added a screen frame to the minimap. It's now easy to see where the camera is located.
  • Multiple buildings around the mouse cursor becomes see-through. This makes it easier to spot gems on the ground.
  • When an enemy is hit by a projectile it is temporarily pushed in that direction, but it snaps back to it's original position.
  • Tutorial maps will have the word TUTORIAL on it's preview image.
Coming soon

We are currently working on the first map of the world Zahar.

The map will contain 6 new enemies and new terrain.

Keep sending us your ideas and feedback, it allows us to grow the game in the right direction :-)

Till next update,

André

