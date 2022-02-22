Update 0.03 - Status Effect Wiki

Hi everyone,
We made an in-game Wiki that lists all the status effects and their combinations.
Status effects like Freeze and Burn appear when a Gem Tower hits an enemy.
New Content
- The Status Effect Wiki, which lists all the status effects.
- A deer with emerald antlers that drops a large emerald when killed.
- A puff of smoke appears when construction is complete.
Changes
- Added a screen frame to the minimap. It's now easy to see where the camera is located.
- Multiple buildings around the mouse cursor becomes see-through. This makes it easier to spot gems on the ground.
- When an enemy is hit by a projectile it is temporarily pushed in that direction, but it snaps back to it's original position.
- Tutorial maps will have the word TUTORIAL on it's preview image.
Coming soon
We are currently working on the first map of the world Zahar.
The map will contain 6 new enemies and new terrain.
Keep sending us your ideas and feedback, it allows us to grow the game in the right direction :-)
Till next update,
André
Changed files in this update