TYRONE vs COPS - Update 1.3.0

TYRONE vs COPS third update has arrived, and brings a bunch of features that should have just been in the initial release... Also, the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT is really heating up, with our top pig killer having 969 kills under his belt. Can you beat him? Probably not. But you can still aim for 2nd or 3rd.

Changelog

New dialog option on fed. Complete the task to unlock a new perk.

After unlocking this perk, weapons will now have static hotkeys:

Blicky 2. Assault Rifle 3. Sniper Rifle 4. RPG

More Sniper Rifle tweaks. Distance-based damage falloff has been removed. Will now one-shot basic pigs and sniper pigs from any distance. Reload speed increased by 20%. Fire rate increased by another 5%.

All weapons will now automatically initiate a reload when attempted to fire at 0 ammo.

Picking up weapons functionality has been improved (auto loot).

Also if you have any interest in designing backgrounds/trading cards/emotes to be added to the Steam market, contact me. They are coming soon.