Update 29: Fields of View

Share · View all patches · Build 8253704 · Last edited 22 February 2022 – 18:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’ve given our three original maps a graphical overhaul! Drucker County, Meagher Valley, and Cascade Hills all look better than ever.

The arid landscape of Drucker County is even more unique. Featuring red rocks, a dusty-yet-clear sky, and drier climate.

is even more unique. Featuring red rocks, a dusty-yet-clear sky, and drier climate. Meagher Valley received new distant vistas, fresh terrain painting, and foliage updates. Look for deciduous trees along the river valley!

received new distant vistas, fresh terrain painting, and foliage updates. Look for deciduous trees along the river valley! Updated foliage, repainted terrain, and improved rocks are just the start of Cascade Hills' graphical improvements.

graphical improvements. Players can now set their Field of View. Head to the settings menu to adjust.

Head to the settings menu to adjust. Heavy weapons now destroys fences. Swing away.

… and that’s just the headliners. Keep reading to learn more about Update 29.



Graphical Overhaul

The original three State of Decay 2 maps have all leveled up. Not to be outdone by the newcomers, Drucker County, Cascade Hills and Meagher Valley have received a graphical overhaul.

We’ve added new vista elements to each map’s horizon. Look around in each map to take in the fresh views.

Foliage and rocks have been replaced with updated versions. Tree and foliage placement has been adjusted to match the surroundings.

Skies and nighttime lighting have been adjusted per map. Each map has a unique lighting model and feel. Nighttime brightness has been adjusted to meet Trumbull Valley and Providence Ridge standards.

The terrain has been repainted for a more natural look.





Heavy Weapons Destroy Fences

Heavy weapons can now smash fences. Why wouldn’t they? Swing a heavy weapon near a fence to start the fun.



Any fence that can be broken by a vehicle can now be dismantled by a heavy melee weapon.

Also impacted in the mayhem: Windows, Sign Posts, and a few more props.

Note: Despite the name, the Open Range Pack’s Fencing Tool does not destroy fences.

Field of View

Implemented by popular demand! You can now set the field of view in the settings menu.

Go to Settings > Video > Field of View to adjust.

Field of View can be set to anywhere between 40 and 100 degrees, with 70 as the default value.

Quality of Life Improvements

We’ve also continued our quest to make State of Decay 2 more fun in all sorts of ways, with every single update. Check out the tweaks and improvements below.

Environment

We fixed a small hole in the ground northwest of Jurassic Junction in Trumbull Valley

Gameplay

Axes make sound again when impacting an armored Zombie.

The Echo Lab Research Station can once again produce 10 Plague Samples if your community has the Pathology skill, as it should.

Gunslinging’s Aim Snap ability no longer removes spread on shotguns. The Aim Snap target will be hit, but the spread is now preserved.

The host’s character will now fall when standing on top of a moving vehicle. Sorry to take car surfing away again.

We fixed an issue where characters can be stuck in a state where they can’t move after briefly sprinting. This should no longer occur.

Dismissing a follow while crouching no longer causes that AI character to crouch walk everywhere.

User Interface

Red Talon and Network specific weapons now have small icons in the corner of their inventory squares to help identify them. Note: This iconography is not associated with a Bounty Pack.

The Secken’s Work Station site has stopped its lying ways and no longer says its claimable.

Bases and Facilities

Updated the Landmark Outpost menu to clarify initial vs ongoing resource cost presentation for Landmark Outpost Strategies.

The Haven Device build description now calls out that the player will need to find the Haven Capsule in Trumbull Valley. (hint: Help Izzbee and Dr. Hoffmann.)

Instead of constantly enabling and disabling, the “Packing the Bunk” passive now stays enabled in communities with 8 or more survivors.

Missions

Refusing to help in “Marshall Stories: New in Town” now causes the mission to fail. That’s what you wanted, right? Jerks.

In Heartland, dialogue no longer plays out of order during “Neighborhood Unrest” when Quincy is dead.

The Still Life mission now tells you the name of the site where you should go.

Miscellaneous