Patch 1.0.0.1

Dev's Note:

_,,Hey everyone,

First of all, we hope you are doing great and you have an amazing day!

We, Unbossed Games Team, would like to thank everyone who bought Trigo and we are sincerely sorry for any issue/bug you've encountered while playing our game. After talking with some of you, we are aware we did a lot mistakes in the development. Once again, we are terribly sorry for any inconvenient you've encountered.

We've gathered feedback and have a big To Do list. We are going to create new levels with higher difficulties in the following weeks and release them as FREE updates.

This patch intends to fix a few important bugs, issues and missing features some of you reported in the past 3 days.

IMPORTANT: Some of you reported that Trigo remains open in the background after closing it. We are aware of the situation and after some research it resulted this is caused by social buttons of Unreal Engine 4 + Steam. We are trying our best to find a fix for it as soon as possible!

Thank you for everything,

Unbossed Games''

_

Patch Notes:

FIXED: final portals wouldn't check for all three pieces in order to complete the level



INVESTIGATING: a bug that causes Trigo to run in the background if you click on socials icons; we want to ensure everyone this is simply a bug caused by Unreal Engine 4 + Steam; we are doing our best to fix it as soon as possible



ADDED: button functionality on the chapter's indicators so players don't have to waste time with the arrow buttons



FIXED: key bindings would not save

ADDED: a "RESET CONTROLS" button



NOTE: due to Engine limitations, we've disabled the ability to rebind the Pause Game key

ADDED: you can use the Escape key to navigate back instead of using the Main Menu buttons



ADDED: the option to limit your FPS at 144

CHANGED: moved the Unlimited FPS option to the bottom of the list



FIXED: using the Freeze Ability while entering the portal would cause the leaderboard to fail loading

FIXED: using the Freeze Ability while restarting the level from menus would cause sound issues



FIXED: players could select higher resolution than their monitor's native resolution



ADDED: a text that displays current level in the Pause Menu

ADDED: you can now select level and see the leaderboards in the Pause Menu

FIXED: pausing the game while being crouched would cause you to be locked in the crouch state



ADDED: timer starts only after receiving input from the player

FIXED: using the Freeze Ability and crouching wouldn't trigger the timer

HOW IT WORKS: after restarting the level, the timer stays at 00:00.000 only if there's no input from the player



FIXED: collision of the yellow

ADDED: yellow pieces are now pickable while moving through the level



UPDATED: visuals of the spinning lasers

FIXED: standing on top of spinning lasers would cause momentum issues



FIXED: Final Trigo would create an invisible floor if touched early



FIXED: static lasers wouldn't trigger again if the player would stay in their range after the first hit



ADDED: 2x, 3x, 4x indicators gray out when the player isn't able to perform a jump even if you have enough energy cores

