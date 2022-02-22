 Skip to content

Woodland Empire update for 22 February 2022

Custom Maps Update!

Build 8253481

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm pleased to provide a small update that allows you to include your own custom heightmaps! You can now import a jpg/jpeg file to use in your games.

I'm continuing to work on some new features that will fill out the game progression.

Changed files in this update

Woodland Empire Prod Windows Depot 1419151
  • Loading history…
Woodland Empire Prod Linux Depot 1419152
  • Loading history…
