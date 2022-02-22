Early Access: Developer Focus #2

Salutations everyone!

A fresh week and we are keeping the ball rolling with updates and fixes for you all! As we have mentioned before we really appreciate the continued support for our game and the amount of helpful feedback too! It means that we can keep improving every day so that everyone can get the most out of playing 'Die After Sunset'!

We will continue to work hard on improvements and in the meantime enjoy all your wonderful videos and content playing the game.

Stay tuned every Friday for a 'Friday Fixes' post - giving you detailed insight into what the current known issues are and which ones have been fixed!

*** Performance issues, framerate improvements