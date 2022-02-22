Early Access: Developer Focus #2

Salutations everyone!
A fresh week and we are keeping the ball rolling with updates and fixes for you all! As we have mentioned before we really appreciate the continued support for our game and the amount of helpful feedback too! It means that we can keep improving every day so that everyone can get the most out of playing 'Die After Sunset'!
We will continue to work hard on improvements and in the meantime enjoy all your wonderful videos and content playing the game.
Stay tuned every Friday for a 'Friday Fixes' post - giving you detailed insight into what the current known issues are and which ones have been fixed!
*** Performance issues, framerate improvements
- Problems configuring VSync
- Improvement of loading time from intro to main menu
- Game is not adapted for wide screens but can be selected as configuration
- Full screen toggle is not working properly
- Jump adjustments
- Hud improvements on recharge of items
- Improvements over Golden Plunder event
- Improvement animation for teleport roll
- Fix over teleport roll in Murkraken event
- Improvement over by default weapons compared with leveled ones
- Freezed state fast click is not working
- Murmukus brothers shouldn't be pushed away when they fall
- Spawn of more than 2 events available is a mistake
- Achievements not triggering from the game to steam in some cases
- Rido unlock screen visual improvement to match other screens
- Free Muffin stops recharging life at some point during run **
