Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.8

Hello fellow model builders!

Today we are launching a small hotfix but with some significant changes to all of you! Here’s what we’ve managed to change 👇

HOTFIX 1.0.8

Fixed issue with disappearing models previews in PhotoBooth and Display Shelf menu

Fixed problem with Story Models that are not available to be put on the Trophy Case in Career Mode

Removed debug model (C96 Pistol) from Sandbox

Optional objectives are now correctly completed in Career Mode

Tools painting mode indicators in tool inspector are working properly

Adjusted UI in tools painting model

Fixed issue with camera position while cutting out parts from spruces on the workbench

Interactive paint markers in manuals are checking out properly when changing tools

We also want to remind you checking out our Beginners Guide if you are new to the game. It contains a description of play modes, tools, or key-binding. Check it out ➡️ https://steamcommunity.com/app/1164250/guides/

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord to investigate and fix it. Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

GET MODEL BUILDER

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok