Mik update for 22 February 2022

Mik 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8253036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ya´ll thought that i was gone didn´t ya?

But i actually did a bit of work(but i also didnt do anything for a few months)

The only reason the update didnt come sooner is because of ONE BUG on which i literally have been working FOR MONTHS.

Anyways here´s the change log (a lot of stuff is missing since i did it a loooong time ago and forgot it)

Content:

New Start Szene with cool jokes n stuff.

New Main menu (it took VERY long to make and is a part of the new levels which are sadly not yet in the game)

Crouching and Movment completly reworked( you should only feel a change while crouching)

Crouching is now with [ C ]

Some small aditions to all levels

Bugs:

Crouching detection reworked (you cant glitch out of the world anymore)

Better jump pad detection(they sometimes didnt work)

Various other bugs fixed which i dont remember.

Have fun with the new update. There wont be a new one for a long time (:

