ya´ll thought that i was gone didn´t ya?
But i actually did a bit of work(but i also didnt do anything for a few months)
The only reason the update didnt come sooner is because of ONE BUG on which i literally have been working FOR MONTHS.
Anyways here´s the change log (a lot of stuff is missing since i did it a loooong time ago and forgot it)
Content:
New Start Szene with cool jokes n stuff.
New Main menu (it took VERY long to make and is a part of the new levels which are sadly not yet in the game)
Crouching and Movment completly reworked( you should only feel a change while crouching)
Crouching is now with [ C ]
Some small aditions to all levels
Bugs:
Crouching detection reworked (you cant glitch out of the world anymore)
Better jump pad detection(they sometimes didnt work)
Various other bugs fixed which i dont remember.
Have fun with the new update. There wont be a new one for a long time (:
Changed files in this update