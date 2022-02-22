Regular Update Information v1.2.2 (2022/2/23)

It's time to regular update. (v1.2.2)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Added Extended Tutorial "The Art of War"

We have added a mode that allows you to check and practice the following contents.

If you are not good at fighting or feel difficult in this game, please play it.

Basic Tutorial

How to control multiple units

How to use Special Skill and Summon Skill

About the strengths and weaknesses of each class

Applied Tutorial

How to operate the unit finely

How to specify the attack destination

How to guide the enemy's attack destination

Practical Tutorial

Cavalry charge interception practice

Practice ambush tactics with cavalry

Practice fighting against Scribe

Large-scale battle practice, etc.

In "The Art of War", we will continue to try to supplement the difficult points in terms of battle.

We would appreciate your feedback if you would like.

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board