 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ShemHaMephorash update for 22 February 2022

Regular Update Information v1.2.2 (2022/2/23)

Share · View all patches · Build 8252887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to regular update. (v1.2.2)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

  • Added Extended Tutorial "The Art of War"

    We have added a mode that allows you to check and practice the following contents.

    If you are not good at fighting or feel difficult in this game, please play it.

Basic Tutorial

  • How to control multiple units
  • How to use Special Skill and Summon Skill
  • About the strengths and weaknesses of each class

Applied Tutorial

  • How to operate the unit finely
  • How to specify the attack destination
  • How to guide the enemy's attack destination

Practical Tutorial

  • Cavalry charge interception practice
  • Practice ambush tactics with cavalry
  • Practice fighting against Scribe
  • Large-scale battle practice, etc.

In "The Art of War", we will continue to try to supplement the difficult points in terms of battle.

We would appreciate your feedback if you would like.

==========

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

  1. Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library
  2. Select "Properties..." and "BETAS"

  3. Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board

Changed files in this update

ShemHaMephorash Content jpn Depot 1481721
  • Loading history…
ShemHaMephorash Content eng Depot 1481722
  • Loading history…
ShemHaMephorash Content Common Depot 1481723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.