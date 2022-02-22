Bonjour!

This update is all about multiple-language support. With 3.15.1 we built the infrastructure so in the future it will only take us adding one text file to our project for us to get a whole new language implemented all throughout the app. Your device’s language is checked to determine which language you’ll use throughout the app.

The first non-English language that ships with 3.15.1 is Romanian!

To help bring new languages to IAI, you can now easily propose a contribution by opening a pull request @ this Github repository. More info and existing translation files (English, Romanian) are available there to make it very easy to get started.



As time goes on we’ll be adding more languages and covering areas of the app that haven’t gotten translations yet.

-Claudiu