Update V0.4.0 – Chapter Selection

Hello everyone!

before we fully focus on chapter 4, we decided to publish a small update with ideas from the community. It was suggested that you can select the individual chapters in the main menu to play them again without having to start from the beginning:

Once you have unlocked a chapter, you can select it from the menu at any time. Please note, however, that if you press "New Game", all progress will be lost. This also applies to the unlocked chapters. So if you want to start from the beginning without losing your progress, please select "Chapter 1" in the selection.

Furthermore, we have made a few small changes in chapter 3, which are not mentioned here for spoiler reasons. The performance has also been improved in some areas and should be noticeable for players with weaker systems.

Feel free to send us more suggestions and ideas so that we can implement them in future updates! We can't say it often enough, but: Your feedback is incredibly important!

Until then, have fun with Psych, and we'll get back to work on Chapter 4!

See you soon,

Dan and Andreas