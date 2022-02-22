Train Mechanic Simulator VR - available on Oculus and HTC Vive

Hi,

We are coming back with another patch and this is a big one.

We are finally introducing a version of the game that is playable on Oculus PCVR headsets and on HTC Vive PCVR headsets.

The second big addition is walking and smooth rotation. The steering stays pretty much the same. In order to walk forward or backwards instead of teleporting u can use the left thumbstick. We decided to leave both options of locomotion active at the same time since in some cases teleporting lets us access some parts easier.

In order to use smooth rotation you have to first switch it on in the settings. Smooth rotation is done by tilting or touching the left thumbstick. In this case we included the option to turn it on or off since it may cause nausea for some people.

That’s all for today. Thanks for playing and have fun with the game!!!