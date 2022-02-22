Our top community room picks for February

Almost 4000 workshop entries!

First off, all of us at Pine Studio are incredibly grateful for your continuous support. We've already seen many incredible rooms created by the community and we are very curious to see what other rooms you will all come up with. Additionally, we recently released the latest update, which adds a whole bunch of new assets and functions for you to play around with. Now without further ado, let's have a look at some of the community rooms that really stood out to us this month.

Fortune awaits you!

In Money Murder Mock-up, you play as the assistant to a famous archaeology professor who has faked his own death. If you manage to solve this room, you can lay claim to his wealth!

Communication is key!

You need to talk again is a co-op room that was specifically designed for two players. Like the title implies, you will need to use your communication skills for this one!

Double, double, toil and trouble! ⚗️

Are you looking for a little bit of magic in your life? Why not attend a real Potions Class? This room is sure to be an enchanting experience!

All the colors of the rainbow!

Color Wheel is a highly original and imaginative room that's also incredibly fun to play in co-op. We definitely recommend you to check this one out!

Join our Discord community!

Did you know that we have a Discord? Whether you’re looking for people to play co-op with or have questions about the room editor, it’s the place to be! Join the Discord here. It’s also a great place to share your rooms, and who knows - yours might be the next daily pick or perhaps you’ll get featured in an announcement!

Did we miss anything?

Of course, there are many more amazing community rooms to explore. Please tell us about your personal favorites in the comment section below!

♥

Pine team