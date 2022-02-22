Hello v1.7! Goodbye Early Access!

Hello Raifu Wars fans!
We're very excited to bring you update v1.7 and exit Early Access. We'd like to thank you all for your patience, feedback, and enthusiasm; the future is bright for Raifu Wars!
What's New
- Auto and customizable UI scaling
- New settings menu and in-game settings menu
- New maps!
- Profile setup for first time players
- Host automatically switches if they disconnect
- Rejoining a game will return a player to their previous slot
- Attack Damage options: roll for damage, 3 damage, 6 damage, and instant KO
- Automatic crash reporting
- Improved controller support
- Improved map display and caching
- Various bug fixes
What's Next
Leaving Early Access does NOT mean the updates and content will stop! We will continue to improve the game and add major content updates (through both free updates and paid DLC)
- Improved CPU players with difficulty settings
- Multi-controller support for local mode
- Map editor overhaul
- Additional characters with unique abilities
- New gamemodes (both cooperative and competitive)
- 1v1 (controlling multiple characters)
- Support for more than 4 players
- Story mode
- Voice acting
- More character customization
- Ability to rotate camera angle
- More cards, and more options for decks
- More objects, buildings, tiles, etc
- More achievements
- Mod support
Known Issues
- No Steam features on macOS (we're working on it, sorry!)
- Menu blur renders incorrectly on some graphics cards
Stay tuned for news on the Android and iOS versions coming soon!
Changed files in this update