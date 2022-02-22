Hello v1.7! Goodbye Early Access!

Hello Raifu Wars fans!

We're very excited to bring you update v1.7 and exit Early Access. We'd like to thank you all for your patience, feedback, and enthusiasm; the future is bright for Raifu Wars!

What's New

Auto and customizable UI scaling

New settings menu and in-game settings menu

New maps!

Profile setup for first time players

Host automatically switches if they disconnect

Rejoining a game will return a player to their previous slot

Attack Damage options: roll for damage, 3 damage, 6 damage, and instant KO

Automatic crash reporting

Improved controller support

Improved map display and caching

Various bug fixes

What's Next

Leaving Early Access does NOT mean the updates and content will stop! We will continue to improve the game and add major content updates (through both free updates and paid DLC)

Improved CPU players with difficulty settings

Multi-controller support for local mode

Map editor overhaul

Additional characters with unique abilities

New gamemodes (both cooperative and competitive)

1v1 (controlling multiple characters)

Support for more than 4 players

Story mode

Voice acting

More character customization

Ability to rotate camera angle

More cards, and more options for decks

More objects, buildings, tiles, etc

More achievements

Mod support

Known Issues

No Steam features on macOS (we're working on it, sorry!)

Menu blur renders incorrectly on some graphics cards

Stay tuned for news on the Android and iOS versions coming soon!