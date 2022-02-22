v.20.1 Chain Gang Update

Hope everyone is enjoying the weather, this week I put together a gameplay patch that addresses a long standing issue in Sunday Rivals: Where to place the ball after a big tackle. As you know, the hits in Sunday Rivals can be on the massive side and as a result, it's not always clear where a tackle began and where it actually ended.
Enter the chain gang! You may have noticed these guys on the sidelines in the last update. Going forward they play a crucial role in determining whether or not that big run you just broke off will be a first down or 4th & inches!
While ball spotting has been improved everywhere on the field, you'll notice it most in the endzone, where past plays that probably should have been touchdowns will finally get you the 6 you deserve! See it for yourself:
There's even more packed into this patch, so check out the full release notes below!
GAMEPLAY
- Improved forward momentum detection when spotting ball after tackles
- Carries that cross the goal line while being tackled will now count as touchdowns/conversions
- Added chain gang measurement cutscene on plays within 1 yard of the first down stick
- Play preview art is now hidden in two player games
- QB accuracy is decreased as rain and snow conditions worsen
- Player speed is unilaterally decreased in heavy snow conditions
- Receiver speed is slowed down out of catches, based on agility rating
ART
- Updated the football model and shader
UI
- Better clarified relationship between weather presets and slider values by updating the preset value to 'custom' whenever sliders are adjusted
- Current information tab is remembered between plays on the playbook screen
- Coach dialog can override information tab in critical situations on the playbook screen
- Field hash arrow correctly positioned for away team on the playbook screen
Audio
- Home team touchdown celebration music plays during extra point
- Stadium music is muted heading into kickoffs
BUGS
- Fixed a bug where the away uniform sock colors were incorrectly displayed in the uniform editor
- Fixed a bug where the players uniform would incorrectly show snow in the uniform editor
- Fixed a bug where the away team sock colors were incorrectly loaded in game
- Fixed a bug where a punt returner would get stuck in the receive animation after switching over control on a long kick
