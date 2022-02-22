v.20.1 Chain Gang Update

Hope everyone is enjoying the weather, this week I put together a gameplay patch that addresses a long standing issue in Sunday Rivals: Where to place the ball after a big tackle. As you know, the hits in Sunday Rivals can be on the massive side and as a result, it's not always clear where a tackle began and where it actually ended.

Enter the chain gang! You may have noticed these guys on the sidelines in the last update. Going forward they play a crucial role in determining whether or not that big run you just broke off will be a first down or 4th & inches!

While ball spotting has been improved everywhere on the field, you'll notice it most in the endzone, where past plays that probably should have been touchdowns will finally get you the 6 you deserve! See it for yourself:

YouTube

There's even more packed into this patch, so check out the full release notes below!

GAMEPLAY

Improved forward momentum detection when spotting ball after tackles

Carries that cross the goal line while being tackled will now count as touchdowns/conversions

Added chain gang measurement cutscene on plays within 1 yard of the first down stick

Play preview art is now hidden in two player games

QB accuracy is decreased as rain and snow conditions worsen

Player speed is unilaterally decreased in heavy snow conditions

Receiver speed is slowed down out of catches, based on agility rating

ART

Updated the football model and shader

UI

Better clarified relationship between weather presets and slider values by updating the preset value to 'custom' whenever sliders are adjusted

Current information tab is remembered between plays on the playbook screen

Coach dialog can override information tab in critical situations on the playbook screen

Field hash arrow correctly positioned for away team on the playbook screen

Audio

Home team touchdown celebration music plays during extra point

Stadium music is muted heading into kickoffs

BUGS