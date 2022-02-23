Update v2.1.2109.5801 - Changelog

Greetings!

While we have been hard at work, getting Post Scriptum running on the latest version of Unreal Engine, we have continued to make fixes and changes to the current version of the game, as have our Third-Party developers. This Update is mainly focused on bug fixes and changes related to the recently released Maleme map.

We expect to be able to talk about the changes and improvements that you can expect to come with the updated version of the engine, playtesting is scheduled to start this week with a public playtest not very far behind, we are excited to see what this can bring and our aim for 2022 outside of the Chapter 4 release is to reach 100 player servers as have become mostly standard for this genre.

As per usual you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v2.1.2109.5801

Changelog Core Game

Fixed a game start parameter exploit.

Changelog Chapter Mercury

Level Design Changes

Moved start screen camera actor

New minimap of Maleme added with greater detail

Maleme Offensive 4 capture points changed to align to map flow

Maleme Offensive 4 is now a day layer

Added night layer to every Maleme Offensive layer

Added two Maleme event layers without flags

Changed collision on barbed wire splines around the airfield

Changed various shutters to different colours on Maleme

Numerous small level design fixes to floating map furniture etc

Change lightings on layers:

-- Maleme Off 01 = Dawn Clear

-- Maleme Off 02 = Sunset Clear

-- Maleme Off 03 = Noon Clear

-- Maleme Off 04 = Afternoon Sunny

-- Maleme Off 05 = Dawn Clear

-- Maleme Off 06 = Afternoon Sunny

Performance & Optimisation

Updated LODs to all new Characters

Updated LODs to all new Vehicles

Updated LODs to all new Weapons

Cobblestone road LODs amended

Removed collision from various small stone meshes

Fixed physics settings for Thompson and No76 grenade

Fixed lightning creating bad performance for many low hardware players

Gameplay Mechanics

Increased number of para jump JU52 aircraft to allow up to 18 players to spawn

Increased Gruppe West Glider cool down to 15 minutes (balancing)

Change DFS-230 glider MSP health system (destroyable by every projectile starting from rifles)

Reduced cooldown times for ANZAC air support (balancing).

Added 1x additional Matilda and 1x additional Vickers Mk6 to ANZAC tank deck (balancing/historical)

Removed historically inaccurate QF6 pdr anti-tank gun

General Bug Fixes

Fixed ANZAC Cdr Mortar call in - reduced time to action to 20 seconds

Fixed ANZAC Cdr Blenheim call in (bomb hits)

Fixed ANZAC tank crew lacking fire extinguishers

Change Morris physic and driving behaviour

Fixed Morris logistic crates clip through the bottom

Fixed Morris internal col parts are sticking out

Change Vickers physic and driving behaviour

Fixed Gruppe West goremat

Fixed Gruppe West Radioman sound cue location

Added corrected Gruppe West gore system

Added corrected Gruppe West gore limbs

Added ANZAC goremat

Added ANZAC gore system

Fixed ANZAC "ping" sound by hitting not the head

Fixed broken Lee Enfield scope

Added No.76 smoke UI icon

Added JU-52 paradrop and logistic UI icon

Changed Kettenkrad tracks

Bugfixed seat positions on Morris CS8 transports

Roadmap 2021 / 2022

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

