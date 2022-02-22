 Skip to content

Starbase update for 22 February 2022

PTU Update 22.2.2022 (PTU Build 803)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: this update is significantly larger than normal, around 24 GB. Prepare for a longer download time.

New features

  • Towing Beam

    • Towing Beam can tow ships and only ships
    • Only one ship can tow one additional ship at a time
    • The device consumes electricity in relation to the mass of the ship it's towing, 1000 kg mass requires 3 electricity per second

Audio

  • Added "Loop Ambience" volume setting
  • Added UI sounds for chat window and settings
  • Added missing UI sounds for quickbars and associated submenus
  • Added UI sounds to Ship Designer
  • Fixed an issue with rifle weapons making zoom in/zoom out sounds without actually zooming
  • Updated Shotgun shooting sounds
  • Updated Pickaxe swing sound timings

Animations

  • Polished sit tool normal and relaxed aim animations

  • Polished tool sit normal and relaxed aim poses

    • Sitting and aiming around should now move smoothly

  • Polished pickaxe stand and crouch relaxed

  • Polished rifle stand and crouch relaxed

  • Polished rocketlauncher sit normal and relaxed

  • Modified pistol prone normal and relaxed animations

    • Aimings should now be smoother and left hand should now stay in its place when changing from default to relaxed state

  • Tool crouch normal and relaxed aim animations polish

  • Pistol crouch relaxed aim animations polish

  • Rifle crouch aim animations polish

    • Lower body movement unified. Pelvis and knees should now move smoothly and similar compared to each other

  • Tripod gunner (autocannon) stand aim animations polished

  • Tripod gunner (autocannon) crouch aim animations polished

  • Tripod gunner (autocannon) sit aim animations polished

  • Tripod stand aim animations polished

  • Tripod crouch aim animations polished

  • Tripod sit aim animations polished

    • All these animation sets should now work more smoothly. Fixed some minor issues and polished movement overall.

Crafting and Research

  • New modules added to the Research Tree:

    • Edge Corner Inner
    • Edge Junction
    • Slope Corner Outer
    • Slope Corner Inner
    • Slope Turn Inner
    • Slope Turn Outer
    • Slope Junction
    • Ramp Corner Outer (Gentle)
    • Ramp Corner Inner (Gentle)
    • Ramp Turn Outer (Gentle)
    • Ramp Turn Inner (Gentle)
    • Ramp Corner Outer (Steep)
    • Ramp Corner Inner (Steep)
    • Ramp Turn Outer (Steep)
    • Ramp Turn Inner (Steep)
    • Bench Extension (Smart Casual)
    • Bench End Right (Smart Casual)
    • Bench End Left (Smart Casual)
    • Bench Curve Outer (Smart Casual)
    • Bench Curve Inner (Smart Casual)
    • Counter Chair (Smart Casual)
    • Table (Smart Casual)
    • Coffee Table (Smart Casual)
    • Shelf (Smart Casual)
    • Counter (Smart Casual)
    • Counter Curve Outer (Smart Casual)
    • Counter Curve Inner (Smart Casual)
    • Bench A (Idustrial)
    • Bench B (Idustrial)
    • Chair (Idustrial)
    • Office Chair (Idustrial)
    • Counter Chair (Idustrial)
    • Side Table (Idustrial)
    • Table (Idustrial)
    • Counter (Idustrial)
    • Shelf (Idustrial)
    • Shelf Wall (Idustrial)
    • Shelf Wall Long (Idustrial)
    • Modular Pillar A (Idustrial)
    • Modular Pillar B (Idustrial)
    • Modular Pillar Slanted A (Idustrial)
    • Modular Pillar Slanted B (Idustrial)
    • Modular Pillar Corner (Industrial)
    • Panel Long (Industrial)
    • Panel Medium (Industrial)
    • Panel Short (Industrial)

Easy Build Mode

  • Fixed an issue where M2 removal would stop working
  • Fixed an issue that caused Station Easy Build Mode area borders to fade out when the player was in a corner area even though they were still in the building zone

Devices

  • Paint Tool

    • Added Area Paint mode
    • Fixed an issue where Paint Tool became unusable after painting Stations
    • Paint Tool now works on ships outside of Safe Zone without requiring access to the ship

  • Cable Tool

    • Fixed an issue where the tool was collecting more Cable ammo than was placed down

  • Reconstruction Machine

    • Fixed an issue that prevented a second player from linking to the machine

  • Fuel Rod

    • Fixed Fuel Rod explosion push radius being too small to exist

Gameplay

  • Updated hitbox system for player characters. Projectiles, melee and mining laser use the new system. Also hitboxes should not lag behind players anymore
  • Fixed an issue where Ship/Station owner could not enter the Safe Zone with a Ship if a player without access rights exits the game while standing on the Ship
  • Fixed an issue where objects and ships were despawned in Moon craters
  • Fixed an issue where players sitting on chairs ignored any object collisions
  • Fixed an issue where Weapon projectiles could pass through ship LODs and kill player characters
  • Revamped Exorium and Charodium Ore art and models

Inventory

  • Fixed an issue that caused dragged items to drop while moving on a fast ship
  • Fixed an issue where reloadable tools (Bolt, Cable, Pipe) magazines could not be filled with their respective ammo stacks
  • Fixed a crash that occured when picking up items to a Station Storage

Missiles and Torpedoes

  • Fixed an issue where the sounds were not moving with the missile
  • Missiles will now disappear if they hit players or objects while safety is on
  • Removed "Detonate"-field from all fuses

Player Stations

  • Player stations should now load their far LODs and be visible from further than 1.5km away
  • Fixed an issue where the Station Foundation Projector did not complete creation of the station if the button was spammed
  • Fixed an issue where the Station Foundation Projector could delete the station upon server restart

Ships

  • Fixed an issue where Thrusters not fully bolted to frame consumed resources without thrust

  • Fixed an issue where Ship velocities were affected by frame rates

  • Updated:

    • Manta
    • Mustang
    • The Manta-DC
    • Buffalo
    • Marmot-TNK

  • Added description:

    • Hexxer
    • Shifter

  • Updated descriptions

    • Hellfire M2
    • On9-Duck

  • Changed name:

    • Hellfire to Hellfire M2

  • Added to Rando 1:

    • Shifter
    • Phat Roadster

  • Added to K-Bot:

    • Komatsu T2
    • SkipJack
    • Ramora
    • Batfish
    • Atolla

  • Added to OKI 2

    • Mammoth II W

  • Removed from OKI 2

    • Moonfish Quadro

  • Moved:

    • Kuitara Explorer from OKI 1 to OKI 2
    • Hopbox LCOT202 from OKI 2 to OKI 1
    • Consultor II LMOT402 from OKI 2 to OKI 1

Ship Designer

  • Creating a new module from selection even if the selection contains modules parented under one of the selected modules now allowed

Tripods

  • Fixed an issue where picked up Tripods sometimes disappeared from inventory
  • Fixed an issue that caused Easy Build Mode to be usable while operating a Tripod
  • Fixed an issue with Tripod Weapons not being attachable to Tripods via the Tripod Handle
  • Prevented attaching damaged Tripod Weapons to Tripods

UI

  • Small update to the translations of all languages

Weapons

  • Remote Explosives

    • Now turn planet and asteroid ores into nuggets

  • Revolver

    • Damage changed from 75 to 65

  • Rail Rifle

    • Damage changed from 125 to 150

YOLOL

  • Fixed empty strings (inputted as "") being parsed as strings containing two quotation marks instead of being empty

PTU Only

  • Added Tripod Laser and Tripod Plasma weapons
  • Tripod Railgun Projectile Energy Increased from 1080 to 2400
  • Tripod Railgun Electricity Usage Increased from 900 to 3000

