PTU Update 22.2.2022 (PTU Build 803)

Note: this update is significantly larger than normal, around 24 GB. Prepare for a longer download time.
New features
-
Towing Beam
- Towing Beam can tow ships and only ships
- Only one ship can tow one additional ship at a time
- The device consumes electricity in relation to the mass of the ship it's towing, 1000 kg mass requires 3 electricity per second
Audio
- Added "Loop Ambience" volume setting
- Added UI sounds for chat window and settings
- Added missing UI sounds for quickbars and associated submenus
- Added UI sounds to Ship Designer
- Fixed an issue with rifle weapons making zoom in/zoom out sounds without actually zooming
- Updated Shotgun shooting sounds
- Updated Pickaxe swing sound timings
Animations
-
Polished sit tool normal and relaxed aim animations
-
Polished tool sit normal and relaxed aim poses
- Sitting and aiming around should now move smoothly
-
Polished pickaxe stand and crouch relaxed
-
Polished rifle stand and crouch relaxed
-
Polished rocketlauncher sit normal and relaxed
-
Modified pistol prone normal and relaxed animations
- Aimings should now be smoother and left hand should now stay in its place when changing from default to relaxed state
-
Tool crouch normal and relaxed aim animations polish
-
Pistol crouch relaxed aim animations polish
-
Rifle crouch aim animations polish
- Lower body movement unified. Pelvis and knees should now move smoothly and similar compared to each other
-
Tripod gunner (autocannon) stand aim animations polished
-
Tripod gunner (autocannon) crouch aim animations polished
-
Tripod gunner (autocannon) sit aim animations polished
-
Tripod stand aim animations polished
-
Tripod crouch aim animations polished
-
Tripod sit aim animations polished
- All these animation sets should now work more smoothly. Fixed some minor issues and polished movement overall.
Crafting and Research
-
New modules added to the Research Tree:
- Edge Corner Inner
- Edge Junction
- Slope Corner Outer
- Slope Corner Inner
- Slope Turn Inner
- Slope Turn Outer
- Slope Junction
- Ramp Corner Outer (Gentle)
- Ramp Corner Inner (Gentle)
- Ramp Turn Outer (Gentle)
- Ramp Turn Inner (Gentle)
- Ramp Corner Outer (Steep)
- Ramp Corner Inner (Steep)
- Ramp Turn Outer (Steep)
- Ramp Turn Inner (Steep)
- Bench Extension (Smart Casual)
- Bench End Right (Smart Casual)
- Bench End Left (Smart Casual)
- Bench Curve Outer (Smart Casual)
- Bench Curve Inner (Smart Casual)
- Counter Chair (Smart Casual)
- Table (Smart Casual)
- Coffee Table (Smart Casual)
- Shelf (Smart Casual)
- Counter (Smart Casual)
- Counter Curve Outer (Smart Casual)
- Counter Curve Inner (Smart Casual)
- Bench A (Idustrial)
- Bench B (Idustrial)
- Chair (Idustrial)
- Office Chair (Idustrial)
- Counter Chair (Idustrial)
- Side Table (Idustrial)
- Table (Idustrial)
- Counter (Idustrial)
- Shelf (Idustrial)
- Shelf Wall (Idustrial)
- Shelf Wall Long (Idustrial)
- Modular Pillar A (Idustrial)
- Modular Pillar B (Idustrial)
- Modular Pillar Slanted A (Idustrial)
- Modular Pillar Slanted B (Idustrial)
- Modular Pillar Corner (Industrial)
- Panel Long (Industrial)
- Panel Medium (Industrial)
- Panel Short (Industrial)
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue where M2 removal would stop working
- Fixed an issue that caused Station Easy Build Mode area borders to fade out when the player was in a corner area even though they were still in the building zone
Devices
-
Paint Tool
- Added Area Paint mode
- Fixed an issue where Paint Tool became unusable after painting Stations
- Paint Tool now works on ships outside of Safe Zone without requiring access to the ship
-
Cable Tool
- Fixed an issue where the tool was collecting more Cable ammo than was placed down
-
Reconstruction Machine
- Fixed an issue that prevented a second player from linking to the machine
-
Fuel Rod
- Fixed Fuel Rod explosion push radius being too small to exist
Gameplay
- Updated hitbox system for player characters. Projectiles, melee and mining laser use the new system. Also hitboxes should not lag behind players anymore
- Fixed an issue where Ship/Station owner could not enter the Safe Zone with a Ship if a player without access rights exits the game while standing on the Ship
- Fixed an issue where objects and ships were despawned in Moon craters
- Fixed an issue where players sitting on chairs ignored any object collisions
- Fixed an issue where Weapon projectiles could pass through ship LODs and kill player characters
- Revamped Exorium and Charodium Ore art and models
Inventory
- Fixed an issue that caused dragged items to drop while moving on a fast ship
- Fixed an issue where reloadable tools (Bolt, Cable, Pipe) magazines could not be filled with their respective ammo stacks
- Fixed a crash that occured when picking up items to a Station Storage
Missiles and Torpedoes
- Fixed an issue where the sounds were not moving with the missile
- Missiles will now disappear if they hit players or objects while safety is on
- Removed "Detonate"-field from all fuses
Player Stations
- Player stations should now load their far LODs and be visible from further than 1.5km away
- Fixed an issue where the Station Foundation Projector did not complete creation of the station if the button was spammed
- Fixed an issue where the Station Foundation Projector could delete the station upon server restart
Ships
-
Fixed an issue where Thrusters not fully bolted to frame consumed resources without thrust
-
Fixed an issue where Ship velocities were affected by frame rates
-
Updated:
- Manta
- Mustang
- The Manta-DC
- Buffalo
- Marmot-TNK
-
Added description:
- Hexxer
- Shifter
-
Updated descriptions
- Hellfire M2
- On9-Duck
-
Changed name:
- Hellfire to Hellfire M2
-
Added to Rando 1:
- Shifter
- Phat Roadster
-
Added to K-Bot:
- Komatsu T2
- SkipJack
- Ramora
- Batfish
- Atolla
-
Added to OKI 2
- Mammoth II W
-
Removed from OKI 2
- Moonfish Quadro
-
Moved:
- Kuitara Explorer from OKI 1 to OKI 2
- Hopbox LCOT202 from OKI 2 to OKI 1
- Consultor II LMOT402 from OKI 2 to OKI 1
Ship Designer
- Creating a new module from selection even if the selection contains modules parented under one of the selected modules now allowed
Tripods
- Fixed an issue where picked up Tripods sometimes disappeared from inventory
- Fixed an issue that caused Easy Build Mode to be usable while operating a Tripod
- Fixed an issue with Tripod Weapons not being attachable to Tripods via the Tripod Handle
- Prevented attaching damaged Tripod Weapons to Tripods
UI
- Small update to the translations of all languages
Weapons
-
Remote Explosives
- Now turn planet and asteroid ores into nuggets
-
Revolver
- Damage changed from 75 to 65
-
Rail Rifle
- Damage changed from 125 to 150
YOLOL
- Fixed empty strings (inputted as "") being parsed as strings containing two quotation marks instead of being empty
PTU Only
- Added Tripod Laser and Tripod Plasma weapons
- Tripod Railgun Projectile Energy Increased from 1080 to 2400
- Tripod Railgun Electricity Usage Increased from 900 to 3000
Changed depots in test_auto branch