Terraform Update Beta - Out Now

Hey all,

The Terraform Update is a minor update that gives a few more tools for players to further customise their ecosystems. We plan for there to be one more minor update followed by the next Major Update, which will be the Meta Evolution update.

To access the beta, you can opt in in the usual way, using the password "terraformtime".

As always back up your saves!

Patch notes below:

PATCH NOTES

v0.26

FEATURES

Add the following tools to the Terrain Menu (F1):

Terraform Brush: mix different environment types with the existing one and carve out large scale modifications such as mountains and valleys.

Water Brush: adjust water color and depth at different places on the map, instead of it being set for the whole area at the beginning of the game.

Copy Brush: select terrain features and stamp them out at other places on the map.

FIXES