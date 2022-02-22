 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ecosystem update for 22 February 2022

Terraform Update Beta - Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 8251781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey all,

The Terraform Update is a minor update that gives a few more tools for players to further customise their ecosystems. We plan for there to be one more minor update followed by the next Major Update, which will be the Meta Evolution update.

To access the beta, you can opt in in the usual way, using the password "terraformtime".

As always back up your saves!

Patch notes below:

PATCH NOTES

v0.26

FEATURES

Add the following tools to the Terrain Menu (F1):

  • Terraform Brush: mix different environment types with the existing one and carve out large scale modifications such as mountains and valleys.
  • Water Brush: adjust water color and depth at different places on the map, instead of it being set for the whole area at the beginning of the game.
  • Copy Brush: select terrain features and stamp them out at other places on the map.

FIXES

  • Fix: if you click and drag from a UI element off the edge, it can register a click and alter the game world.
  • Fix: in creative mode, mating grounds can display in the wrong position after a save.
  • Fix: gene editor won't open if the game is paused.
  • Fix: creature / plankton cursor doesn't appear if the game is paused when it is started.
  • Display a message that creatures/plants will spawn as soon as you unpause if you try to create them while the game is paused.

Changed depots in closedbeta branch

View more data in app history for build 8251781
Ecosystem Content Depot 1133121
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.