Beta v 0.8.0.19

Stealth, Familiar, and other new skills now available =D

Sorry I haven't posted patch notes for the past couple of patches, it's been a little hectic. This post is catching up on three beta patches. 99% of the new Job skills are in and working with this patch with the remaining need for new animations, audio, and visual effects remaining.

Biting off a chunk as large as this is rough on the ol' sanity, but trying to temporarily veer away from the main task at hand for the sake of sanity often ends up just making the main task heavier. We're now quite a fair amount of content behind on the live version compared to beta and that makes working on small patches for the live version more and more difficult. I'm trying to focus on this last bit of content that needs work to bring the live branch up to speed, so I can focus on bugs, performance, and recipes for a while after that.

Dual wielding and two-handed melee weapons likewise have just been something I'm trying to not get too distracted by until I can further check off the actual skills that are being implemented, but those are much less difficult things I know some people are eager for and just wanted to point out that they are high on my todo list.

v 0.8.0.19 2022.02.22

Added several new animations

Finished/fixed Stealth, Ambush, Familiar, Cure, and other skills logic/icons/descriptions

Added poison to several animals

Fixed wall torches not being awarded to players along with cleared procedural towers

v 0.8.0.18 2022.02.08

Finished programming most Job skills besides Stealth and Familiar (animations/vfx wip)

Improved running animations so that weapons/tools do not clip through the player

Disabled equipped weapon/tool models when in first person

Fixed water and lava cave surroundings not flattening properly

Fixed vertical dungeons from being able to spawn chests/monsters on top of hatches

Fixed crosshair opacity settings not reloading properly

Fixed water cave basic resources not being harvestable

Fixed Crasc not being properly lootable

Fixed Deconstruct skill button not properly dragging to the hotbar

Fixed a bug causing terrains to improperly despawn after teleporting causing players to fall through the world

v 0.8.0.17 2022.01.29

Reactives like force field can no longer be resisted/dodged/blocked/parried

Changed enchants to scale statically providing 75% when > 5 levels above, 50% > 10, 25% > 15, and 0% > 20

Fixed enchants being able to apply negative effects

Fixed player dodge/parry/block messages printing in the outgoing area (mid) instead of the incoming area (left)

Fixed the posibility of reactive damages killing an already dead entity

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

