Moonbase Down: Prelude to War | Invasion of Sol

Dear Gamers,

We been polishing and updating MBD version 1.2, and it's more fun than ever before...

With that done: Arcade & Unlimited mode are ready for the main store after years of Early Access. Thank you to players who got the game early and gave us fantastic feedback!

We decided the slow development of Sandbox Mode makes more sense as its own separate game project called: Moonbase Down: Invasion of Sol. Which is now listed separately on Steam as DLC but may also be released as a standalone game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/870590/Moonbase_Down/

1.2.0 Features

Graphics 2X Bigger (with scrolling maps)

Line of Sight: Aliens are more sneaky

Updated targeting system

Pulse Rifle 2X damage

Stasis Mines: Longer Force Cage

Faster Run Speed for PC and some Xenomorph

PC level boosts ammo per clip: Rewards higher level characters

Reduced Impregnation Penalty: Batteries collected +100% power drop with corpse

Crew Logs Window

Greatly Enhanced Space Dragon A.I.

Space Dragons now regenerate while sleeping

Spawns some logs on downed crew members

Crew Logs should correctly spawn procedurally in all rooms & floors

Pause button moved to [Spacebar]

Should fix several instances of getting stuck on maps at the entrance

Adds a chance to find missed Crew Logs in Lockers

Fixes Stasis Field effect

Should fix (old) downed crew targeting bug

Fixes missing text and timing issues in the Introduction

Stasis Cages now effect unhatched Eggs

Increased chance of finding skipped logs in lockers on the next floor

Decreased the decay time of egg husks

Space Dragon "flipping" should be reduced

Fixes Jonesy sometimes going missing/ghostly after winning 10-floors

Mines no longer persist across floors

Moonbase Down Report Achievement: Now correctly triggered once Crew Log window is full

Friends with Jonesy Leaderboard!

Enhanced Visuals & FX

1.2.0: Hard Mode: adds 'mysterious' layer of difficulty after surviving 10-Floors

1.2.0: Raises the character level cap to 30

DLC: Sandbox Mode under development:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1909050/Moonbase_Down_Invasion_of_Sol/

We hope you will make your mark on the Moonbase Down Steam Leaderboards and leave us an excellent Steam review! Recommended reviews are the best way to support future MBD development.

For those seeking even more adventure, MBD will soon be bundled with our recently updated high seas action RPG, which also features strange monsters and a dreaded undersea realm:

Bewildering Beasts Bundle

...Coming soon...

Thank you very much,

AdventRPG

GM-X

Please report any problems or bugs in Steam Discussions. We fix most reported issues within 2-buisness days.