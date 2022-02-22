Moonbase Down: Prelude to War | Invasion of Sol

Dear Gamers,
We been polishing and updating MBD version 1.2, and it's more fun than ever before...
With that done: Arcade & Unlimited mode are ready for the main store after years of Early Access. Thank you to players who got the game early and gave us fantastic feedback!
We decided the slow development of Sandbox Mode makes more sense as its own separate game project called: Moonbase Down: Invasion of Sol. Which is now listed separately on Steam as DLC but may also be released as a standalone game:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/870590/Moonbase_Down/
1.2.0 Features
- Graphics 2X Bigger (with scrolling maps)
- Line of Sight: Aliens are more sneaky
- Updated targeting system
- Pulse Rifle 2X damage
- Stasis Mines: Longer Force Cage
- Faster Run Speed for PC and some Xenomorph
- PC level boosts ammo per clip: Rewards higher level characters
- Reduced Impregnation Penalty: Batteries collected +100% power drop with corpse
- Crew Logs Window
- Greatly Enhanced Space Dragon A.I.
- Space Dragons now regenerate while sleeping
- Spawns some logs on downed crew members
- Crew Logs should correctly spawn procedurally in all rooms & floors
- Pause button moved to [Spacebar]
- Should fix several instances of getting stuck on maps at the entrance
- Adds a chance to find missed Crew Logs in Lockers
- Fixes Stasis Field effect
- Should fix (old) downed crew targeting bug
- Fixes missing text and timing issues in the Introduction
- Stasis Cages now effect unhatched Eggs
- Increased chance of finding skipped logs in lockers on the next floor
- Decreased the decay time of egg husks
- Space Dragon "flipping" should be reduced
- Fixes Jonesy sometimes going missing/ghostly after winning 10-floors
- Mines no longer persist across floors
- Moonbase Down Report Achievement: Now correctly triggered once Crew Log window is full
- Friends with Jonesy Leaderboard!
- Enhanced Visuals & FX
- 1.2.0: Hard Mode: adds 'mysterious' layer of difficulty after surviving 10-Floors
- 1.2.0: Raises the character level cap to 30
- DLC: Sandbox Mode under development:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1909050/Moonbase_Down_Invasion_of_Sol/
We hope you will make your mark on the Moonbase Down Steam Leaderboards and leave us an excellent Steam review! Recommended reviews are the best way to support future MBD development.
For those seeking even more adventure, MBD will soon be bundled with our recently updated high seas action RPG, which also features strange monsters and a dreaded undersea realm:
Bewildering Beasts Bundle
...Coming soon...
Thank you very much,
AdventRPG
GM-X
Please report any problems or bugs in Steam Discussions. We fix most reported issues within 2-buisness days.
Changed files in this update