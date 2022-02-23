The SUPERFAN UPDATE is upon us!

Even better than a pastrami sandwich!

We took some time off from developing our next game Project SR86 to give our superfans the update they deserve. We watched streams, read the forums, talked to players who had great feedback, and were amazed by all the achievements you’ve been collectively racking up. Today we’re releasing Version 1.3 with quality of life updates, bug fixes, and exciting new features.

We made Laserboy more friendly for everyone, including achievement hunters and speedrunners, by letting you skip the intro cutscenes and quickly restart levels from the Pause menu. We’ve also added a brand new Select Level option to the Main menu which allows you to revisit any you’ve already completed or view your top score ratings while chilling out to music from each one.

Free Music!

Laserboy: The Original Soundtrack by Lenni Revenge is out and free. It includes 10 digitally remastered original tracks from the game including a new exclusive track and the radio edit of Eye of the Storm with vocals by German pop superstar Lenni Revenge.

Bug fixes!

Fixed: Game not remembering the Intercom toggle setting.

Fixed: Achievements “Logan’s Run” and “Like You Found it” weren't always unlocking.

Fixed: “Glorbo Welcomes” unlocking when not expected to.

Fixed: Game state not saving when quitting to the main menu.

Plus many smaller bugs and nuisances were squashed.

Hey videogame fans! Need help completing Laserboy or any other fantastic Catfun Games? Call our friendly [redacted] hotline on (406) 616-2024! Everything will be fine.