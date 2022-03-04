Nobility & Clergy Update Has Been Released!

We are excited to bring you a new major update, delivering on our second major milestone with a Nobility and Clergy update! We've listened to a lot of feedback and added some highly requested features, so if you want to know the details, check out the changelog for v0.15.6! For a more in-depth look, check out this article covering all new features in this update. Or, if you are simply looking for something to get you excited to play, watch this brand new teaser.

We are happy to welcome all players on our Discord where you can share with us your feedback and ask questions. Our community recently passed 1000 members, so you will definitely not be alone there!

Major Features

Noble families are now part of the game. They have different needs, higher requirements and more personal freedom, and can perform new set of noble professions!

Noble families can now leave the settlement if the reputation with the player is minimal.

The family book UI has been expanded with a new tab that separates noble and peasant families.

New zone Tavern is a noble counterpart to the Inn zone. It serves better meals and attracts noble families.

New noble professions and zones alchemists's workshop, jeweler's workshop, artist's workshop, theatre and mint have been implemented.

New resources - gem ore and gems, gold rods, potions, statues, art, mead, paper, manuscripts, glass, honey and wax.

New structures - various statues and workshops, beehives, homegrowing pots for herbalists, desks and more!

Wall and table decorations - new objects that can be placed on walls and tables. Torches, candles, windows and more!

New peasant zone glass mill that produces glass from sand and wood.

Marriage proposals - player can propose marriage deals with other noble families.

Noble families can leave if they are unhappy or have a bad relationship with the ruling family.

Clergy is part of the game. - clergy is a unique family type, that shares all resources and maintains a singular reputation with the player family.

Villagers can be enlisted to clergy as novices, initiated to become monks and assigned to clergy orders to perform labor.

New zones Chapel and Church where bishop and minister hold Sunday Service each 7th and 14th day of a season.

Furniture variation - players can press R to select from different cosmetic options when placing furniture. Several new types of furniture have also been added.

New icons that better indicate what is being removed on a given location (replaces the red cross with specific indicators).

Each zone can define a clergy tax for socage and fee-farm. It acts as regular tax, but instead to the ruler it is transferred to the clergy quarters during the tax payment day.

New Clergy zones and professions - Apiary, Library, Scribery, Cemetery, Paper Mill and Apothecary.

New zone Quarters for Clergy is prioritized for storage of clergy taxed resources and serves as a common household for clergymen.

Villagers can learn Skills. Skills give villagers access to new tasks and have specific ways of obtaining them in game.

Ability to select different map sizes and major performance optimization to support them.

Vegetation now spreads automatically over time, i.e. trees, grass and flowers duplicate in a surrounding area to a given limit of density, depending on the terrain type.

Major rebalancing of prices, production times and recipe resource costs and yields.

Added support to directly purchase goods from all families, including peasants, caravans, nobles or clergy.

Updated world generation to generate all types of mountains, including gold ore, silver ore and bronze ore.

Villagers will no longer produce goods when their production is not profitable. Players are notified about this and the information is also displayed in the price list UI screen.

Redesigned majority of UI elements with improved textures, icons and effects. We will be focusing on more options on fonts in the future.

Significant amount of bugs have been hunted down and mercilessly fixed.

Minor Features

Noble families receive passive income once a year. This includes more luxurious resources and money.

Noble families will spend free time observing art, watching theatre or visiting the tavern.

Villagers are now sensitive to their status. If other families of the same social class are more wealthy, it will reduce their relationship with the player family.

New chapters "Clergy", "Abilities" have been added to the tutorial book. Other chapters have been expanded with new pages.

Tavern and Inn can now consume Mead Barrel to serve Mead Glass in the Bar.

All villagers can now cut down trees or harvest rocks and receive the yields from it (wood, stone or clay).

Foragers can now collect clay rocks from the forest as a prioritized resource.

Steel rods have been moved from Smelters to Blacksmiths. Smelters now produce ingots only.

Ability to hide blueprints with a toggle in the bottom right section of the HUD.

Villagers can salvage equipment that they no longer want to wear. This can yield resources like Rags from Clothes. Villagers automatically donate Rags to clergy.

Ability to expel whole family from the map. Can only be done with peasants.

Clergy tax was incorporated in the accounting report screen.

Improvement on caravans to guarantee more usable goods in the supply.

Created save files are compressed to reduce file size by over 80%.

Different terrain types and floor structures affect movement speed of villagers

Soil degradation system has been redesigned to improve the behavior of the system.

Markets are now closed on Sunday as the settlement is meant to participate in the Sunday Service.

Noble families reduce reputation with the ruler on daily basis as long as one of their family members does not have reading or writing.

More zones and structures have been made available for public use. For example, all villagers can now access fireplaces in the warehouse to warm up.

New "Show more" button in the tooltip when a villager is selected opens the population book with the selected person page.

All the reviews and feedback are as always really appreciated! The more you hit us up with your opinions, the bigger potential will Lords And Villeins have. So let's get the Steam discussions going!