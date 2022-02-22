34 New Achievements + Mac OS Version Update

34 New Achievements
I just finished adding 34 new achievements to Familia Act 1. The game now has a total of 60 achievements. Some of these achievements are so difficult that I don't think anyone will ever finish them.
Mac OS Update
It has been years since I've updated the mac version of my game. It works. I'm not sure if the Steam achievements work but they should. Let me know either way.
Miscellaneous Updates
- Damage increased for Shuriken and Ki Blast
- Exp gain has been decreased for the intro tutorial battle
- Collapse effects have been fixed on all Reach bosses and Super Slitherdice
- Bug where it didn't show game plus playthrough counter on saves is fixed
- Optimize equip bug is fixed
- Added a prompt to return to the title screen when saving a game plus file
- Transparency issue after defeating Noway's soldiers has been fixed
- Collision issues in Kalbi Castle and Kalbi Docks have been fixed
- Removed health bar for the Conjurer on Game+
- All enemy shadows have been disabled in battle
- Turn order display fixed for the tutorial fight
- Added crystal explosion effect after Fire Fiend and Blaze Fiend
- Due to request, changed the orientation of rest area in Reach Facility
- Fixed issue with Ninjas Three battle that was causing crashes
- Added Blaze Fiend boss for Game+
