百年王国 update for 22 February 2022

Update Information (22-Feb 2022)

Hello from Waku Waku Games.

We've released an update to The Hundred Year Kingdom that fixes bugs and adjusts the balance of the game. We apologize for the inconvenience, but would appreciate it if you installed the update.

The changes and fixes made in this update are as follows:

・Corrected descriptions of goddesses' heritages and increased their value

・Corrected mislabelled terms

・Provided a detailed chart of architecture in the game

We are pleased to be able to provide the requested function of an architecture chart. We hope you'll continue to let us know your comments and opinions!

