Cyberpunk 2077 update for 22 February 2022

Thank you, Cyberpunk 2077 Community!

Share · View all patches · Build 8250741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Chooms!

With the Patch 1.5 out in the wild, we just wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to you all.

So far, Cyberpunk 2077 has been a long and winding road, and the fact you’ve stuck with us, kept in touch, and shared so many amazing stories and content with us warms our hearts. We’d love to show our gratitude to every single one of you individually, but we hope this video gets the point across just as much :)

From across the whole of RED, to you: Thank You!

Changed depots in cdpr_internal_dev0 branch

View more data in app history for build 8250741
Cyberpunk 2077 Content Depot 1091501
