Thank you, Cyberpunk 2077 Community!

Chooms!

With the Patch 1.5 out in the wild, we just wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to you all.

So far, Cyberpunk 2077 has been a long and winding road, and the fact you’ve stuck with us, kept in touch, and shared so many amazing stories and content with us warms our hearts. We’d love to show our gratitude to every single one of you individually, but we hope this video gets the point across just as much :)

From across the whole of RED, to you: Thank You!