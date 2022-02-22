[March] Legend of Bingo



Start time: February 22, 2022 ~ March 22, 2022 before maintenance

Look for Bingo Event Helper Reira NPC in Ordor City to participate in Bingo Event



To play the Bingo event and win rewards you need to get Broken Chalk and Bingo Token that can be obtained by killing monster mobs and boss monsters in the Ancient relic dungeon.





Bingo Event Rewards:

•The Rewards will be displayed on the Bingo interface.

•Use Bingo Points to exchange additional rewards.

Different rewards of different quantities in the Bingo board need to use eighter Broken Chalk or Bingo Token as the material to light up the Bingo piece. You can get bingo points every time you light up a row or column or diagonal.

Get Bingo point when you light up a column or row horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.

Use your Bingo Points to purchase items on the Bingo Points Shop:



You have a chance to reset your Bingo blocks for free upon the first login. 5 additional Bingo Block reset chances will be given daily and can be accumulated and stacked for the event period.

A new set of Items that can be acquired in the Bingo Blocks will be updated on March 08, 2022, After the server maintenance.