[Main] Update and Bugs Fixes 02/22/2022 (v.254)

Hello Exorcists!

The 02/16/2022 update has been well received and continues to motivate us in improvements and additions to Ghost Exorcism INC. Thanks for your feedback!

We are updating the "main" branch of the game with the content of the "pre-prod beta" branch + some bug fixes that appeared after the update. (You can find the previous patchnote HERE)

Here is the list of what has been corrected in addition for the "main" version.

v.254

Localization & Voice

Any non-translated text will appear in the game in English. Some text may be translated with Google Translate. If you wish to submit language corrections, or translations, please do so by visiting our translations page

BUG FIXES

Equipment

We've fixed another problem which made it very difficult for non-host players to get "Ghost" photos.

Ghost AI & Behavior

We've fixed a problem which prevented the entity from "activating" (become active) unless the host has entered the haunted location.

We've fixed a problem which caused the entity to "blink" even when viewed from photo or video cameras. Entities should now remain constantly visible when looking through a photo or video camera.

Maps & Generation

(Lost House) We have fixed 3 light switches that stopped functioning (thank you for the reports!)

We've fixed a problem which could cause Ghost Orbs to only be visible from certain angles.

Thank you for reading, and thank you very much for your continued support and feedback!

There are many more changes, updates, and fixes in the coming update.

Don't forget your Crucifixes and your Mary Statues!