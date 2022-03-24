There's Kaiju, Heroes, Robots, and More in UUULTRA C - the Latest BL Release From MangaGamer!



From ADELTA of Hashihime of the Old Book Town fame, comes a brand new Boy's Love pro-wrestling kaiju drama set in the 1970s - UUULTRA C!

A golden era of artists, actors, and heroes is shaken to its core when kaiju straight out of black & white cinema attack Japan! One couple falls victim to the attacks and must face the reality of the kaiju's infectious nature turning others into more kaiju and join the fight for acceptance. One couple must deal with the strain and stress of fighting the kaiju and defending the people as the superhero team, Icarus Rangers. And one couple must struggle with their complex relationships with both sides of the kaiju versus hero battles.

With kaiju, heroes, robots, and more abound, you won't want to miss this homage to classic tokusatsu and its deep exploration of identity and one's place in the world!