Test Branch Update (Beta 2.1.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for Beta 2.1.0 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content/features
- Enemies now hear and react to characters running
Improvements
- Improved characters' targeting: when an aiming direction is defined, prioritize the enemy that has the tighest angle from it
- Reduced the damages done by enemies at close range
- Reduced the size of the characters vision blocking collider
- Tweaked the map assets hierarchy
- Optimized performances when displaying the planning view
- Changed the default quality level from "Ultra" to "High"
- Increased the max shadow distance for each quality level
Fixes
- Fixed the camera keyboard controls (didn't take rotation into account when moving)
- Fixed the camera zoom speed when using keyboard controls
- Fixed the color of the pillars in randomly generated maps
- Fixed the light sources being disabled when using a global quality lower than "high"
- Fixed walls missing their back faces
- Fixed walls, doors and windows physical presence (collisions, pathfinding, transparency)
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch