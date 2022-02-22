Test Branch Update (Beta 2.1.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 2.1.0 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Enemies now hear and react to characters running

Improvements

Improved characters' targeting: when an aiming direction is defined, prioritize the enemy that has the tighest angle from it

Reduced the damages done by enemies at close range

Reduced the size of the characters vision blocking collider

Tweaked the map assets hierarchy

Optimized performances when displaying the planning view

Changed the default quality level from "Ultra" to "High"

Increased the max shadow distance for each quality level

Fixes

Fixed the camera keyboard controls (didn't take rotation into account when moving)

Fixed the camera zoom speed when using keyboard controls

Fixed the color of the pillars in randomly generated maps

Fixed the light sources being disabled when using a global quality lower than "high"

Fixed walls missing their back faces

Fixed walls, doors and windows physical presence (collisions, pathfinding, transparency)

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.