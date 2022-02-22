 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Scrapping Simulator update for 22 February 2022

Update v0.28.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8250425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.28.5 Is Live!

Click to view a guide on how to minimize Save-File Corruption: https://github.com/FuryFight3r/ScrappingSimulator/wiki/How-to-minimize-Save-File-corruption-when-Updating-Scrapping-Simulator

Patch notes:

  • Fixed the Billing system sometimes initiating 2 bills at a time, by adding a delay to the initialization of the billing cycle on game start-up.

  • Fixed the typo in the 'new email' notification.

  • Updated the Pawn Shop Sign for the Sale Area.

  • Overhauled the way Ingots are added to the Scrap Yard Ingot Area, the Shop Panel also no longer flickers on/off while adding Ingots as it now updates all the information at once when the shop is opened, rather than updating each time an Ingot is added.

  • Added some Barriers around the Scrap Yard Ingot Sale Area to help from any ingots falling to inaccessible places.

  • Overhauled some aesthetics around the map to make it look less like a prison and more like a residential area, even though I know I said I would not spend time on this map, however I truly despised the way the old map looked and am still not 100% happy with it, but at least its not as much of an eye sore as it was before.

  • Overhauled the way the Hardware Store and Pawn Shop displays information when hovering a buyable object, which is far better optimised than the previous 'on-scene' way of doing it.

  • Added the ability to drop the Ingot Carry Box Into the Scrap Yard Ingot Sale Area to make selling Ingots a little less tedious.

  • Added and Improved many LODs for objects around the Map to improve overall performance.

  • Changed the Key Bind for the Command Panel to the Tilde [~] Key and also added the function to close the command panel by pressing the Tilde key again.

Changed files in this update

Scrapping Simulator Content Depot 1496641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.