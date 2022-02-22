Update v0.28.5 Is Live!

Click to view a guide on how to minimize Save-File Corruption: https://github.com/FuryFight3r/ScrappingSimulator/wiki/How-to-minimize-Save-File-corruption-when-Updating-Scrapping-Simulator

Fixed the Billing system sometimes initiating 2 bills at a time, by adding a delay to the initialization of the billing cycle on game start-up.

Fixed the typo in the 'new email' notification.

Updated the Pawn Shop Sign for the Sale Area.

Overhauled the way Ingots are added to the Scrap Yard Ingot Area, the Shop Panel also no longer flickers on/off while adding Ingots as it now updates all the information at once when the shop is opened, rather than updating each time an Ingot is added.

Added some Barriers around the Scrap Yard Ingot Sale Area to help from any ingots falling to inaccessible places.

Overhauled some aesthetics around the map to make it look less like a prison and more like a residential area, even though I know I said I would not spend time on this map, however I truly despised the way the old map looked and am still not 100% happy with it, but at least its not as much of an eye sore as it was before.

Overhauled the way the Hardware Store and Pawn Shop displays information when hovering a buyable object, which is far better optimised than the previous 'on-scene' way of doing it.

Added the ability to drop the Ingot Carry Box Into the Scrap Yard Ingot Sale Area to make selling Ingots a little less tedious.

Added and Improved many LODs for objects around the Map to improve overall performance.