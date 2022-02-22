HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

Now we work on few updates.

Today we added another one from them - it's "NEW BONUS CAR 5" + we added special discount 22%.

⟶ Add to wishlist and buy Offroad Mania with discount 22% in FEB 22 — MAR 1, 2022!

WHAT'S NEW

Offroad Mania 1.0.28 updates:

added new bonus car

Video preview:

We've read a few of your comments, so now we need to fix a some things ⟶ the next will be a small "fix" update. After that we start work on regular content update. I hope so.

We need your feedback all the time. Feel free to write!

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!