HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!
Now we work on few updates.
Today we added another one from them - it's "NEW BONUS CAR 5" + we added special discount 22%.
⟶ Add to wishlist and buy Offroad Mania with discount 22% in FEB 22 — MAR 1, 2022!
WHAT'S NEW
Offroad Mania 1.0.28 updates:
- added new bonus car
Exterior:
Interior:
Video preview:
NEXT UPDATE
We've read a few of your comments, so now we need to fix a some things ⟶ the next will be a small "fix" update. After that we start work on regular content update. I hope so.
We need your feedback all the time. Feel free to write!
Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.
