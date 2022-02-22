v0.8.0 Alpha 4.2 Release

Yo! Here's another quick quality of life / minor fix patch - below, I'll list the changes. I've also started mirroring these changelogs over on MasterPlan's Github Wiki here, which is nice to have as an additional mirror for information and changelog data.

RE-IMPLEMENTATION: Adding movement smoothing option. Defaults to on; turning it off makes movement, zooming, and menu scrolling absolute, rather than softened.

QoL: Removing "colored area" around editable text labels.

QoL: Fix text rendering artifacts on menus. (Thanks, @ishidex2!)

QOL: If path names in the Open Recent menu have the same filename, more of the path will be displayed to make it unambiguous. (Thanks, @ishidex2!)

FIX: The completion color for custom colored Cards is now tweaked slightly for enhanced visibility.

FIX: MasterPlan no longer crashes when saving pages when subpages were created out of order.

That's it for this time - thanks!