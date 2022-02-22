[UPDATE] v0.25.1 Out Now!

Hey all!

Thanks so much for your support and patience while we worked on our first update for Steam!

As mentioned in our v0.25 Roadmap, this build is a bit smaller than our usual due to the Steam release and our Holiday season break. However, we hope you still enjoy the new content and our first hotel scene with Victoria! ♥

If you have any issues, find any bugs or just want to chat - you can contact us on our Discord channel! We're usually around if we're awake :D

You can read about what changes you can expect in this new build below:

CHANGELOG

BUILD v0.25 & v0.25.1 HIGHLIGHTS

♥ Victoria Availability

Victoria is now available for gifting and inviting to the hotel after her Heart 1 event! She can be found in Roppongi outside Dejabrew Coffee after completing her Heart 1 event.

♥ New Hotel Invite: Victoria in Maid & Master Room

Victoria’s Maid & Master Room Quickie Love Hotel Invite is now available (her first invite in the game!). You can access this new invite from the Quickie Love Hotel’s Invite menu (make sure you have the Onsen room in your Hotel!).

♥ New Hangout: Satomi at Fujino Books

A new Satomi hangout at Fujino Books has been added! It’s available by talking to Satomi after completing her Heart 4 event.

♥ New Part-Time Job: My Whiskey

A part-time job position is now available at My Whiskey! It's unlocked after completing Mai Heart 2.

GENERAL UPDATES

Victoria is now available for gifting and inviting after completing her Heart 1 event!

Updated the day transition UI.

Added: My Whiskey job minigame (Unlocked after completing Mai Heart 2).

Added: new loading screen before the Main Menu.

Added: Touma bust.

Update Traditional and Simplified Chinese translations.

Chance to get blueprints in Gachas now increases the more you play.

Optimized loading times.

STORY UPDATES

Added: Victoria’s Maid & Master hotel invite.

Added: Satomi’s Fujino Books invite.

Added: Victoria’s casual wear 3D model and 2D bust.

QUICKIE HOTEL MANAGER UPDATES

While moving rooms, you can now chain move rooms by placing a room on top of another to pick the new room up to move.

Escape key and Right click now backs out of most menus/popups (when not doing the Tutorial).

BUG FIXES