Swords of Legends Online update for 24 February 2022

Lots Of Hairstyles On Offer

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Put your hair up and head on down to the shop to check out our great offers on trendy hairstyles:

Fantastic hairstyles in the point shop

Did you snap up the beautiful dream costumes for Valentine’s Day? From 10:00 AM (server time) on 24th February, you can also get the matching hairstyle: Daydream: Daybreak will give your outfit that finishing touch!

Get yourself a magnificent head of hair for a great price

From 10:00 AM (server time) on 24th February until 10:00 AM on 3rd March, you can also get great discounts on selected hairstyles in the Crimson Coins shop. What are you waiting for? Grab the perfect hairstyle for every occasion now!

The following hairstyles can be bought at a bargain price:

  • Morning Light
  • Peach Source
  • Glossy Curls
  • Millennial Dunes
  • Large Golden Feathers
  • Maple Breeze
  • Warming Sun: Spring Radiance
  • Warming Sun: Autumn Warmth
  • Fresh Snow Tundra Rider
  • Buried Maple Tundra Rider
  • Shimmering White Hair

Enjoy!

The SOLO Team

