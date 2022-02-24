Lots Of Hairstyles On Offer

Put your hair up and head on down to the shop to check out our great offers on trendy hairstyles:

Fantastic hairstyles in the point shop

Did you snap up the beautiful dream costumes for Valentine’s Day? From 10:00 AM (server time) on 24th February, you can also get the matching hairstyle: Daydream: Daybreak will give your outfit that finishing touch!

Get yourself a magnificent head of hair for a great price

From 10:00 AM (server time) on 24th February until 10:00 AM on 3rd March, you can also get great discounts on selected hairstyles in the Crimson Coins shop. What are you waiting for? Grab the perfect hairstyle for every occasion now!

The following hairstyles can be bought at a bargain price:

Morning Light

Peach Source

Glossy Curls

Millennial Dunes

Large Golden Feathers

Maple Breeze

Warming Sun: Spring Radiance

Warming Sun: Autumn Warmth

Fresh Snow Tundra Rider

Buried Maple Tundra Rider

Shimmering White Hair

Enjoy!

The SOLO Team