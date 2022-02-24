Lots Of Hairstyles On Offer

Put your hair up and head on down to the shop to check out our great offers on trendy hairstyles:
Fantastic hairstyles in the point shop
Did you snap up the beautiful dream costumes for Valentine’s Day? From 10:00 AM (server time) on 24th February, you can also get the matching hairstyle: Daydream: Daybreak will give your outfit that finishing touch!
Get yourself a magnificent head of hair for a great price
From 10:00 AM (server time) on 24th February until 10:00 AM on 3rd March, you can also get great discounts on selected hairstyles in the Crimson Coins shop. What are you waiting for? Grab the perfect hairstyle for every occasion now!
The following hairstyles can be bought at a bargain price:
- Morning Light
- Peach Source
- Glossy Curls
- Millennial Dunes
- Large Golden Feathers
- Maple Breeze
- Warming Sun: Spring Radiance
- Warming Sun: Autumn Warmth
- Fresh Snow Tundra Rider
- Buried Maple Tundra Rider
- Shimmering White Hair
Enjoy!
The SOLO Team
