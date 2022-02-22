Diet Ideas Taken Out After Player Feedback

Diet Ideas section scrapped after player feedback. Awards can now be accessed from the main screen.

Developer on holiday till 20th April but will be back with more updates early May.

This is a bit of a strange update, as I am subtracting something rather than adding to the game, and here is why:

Metsushiro gave me some fantastic feedback in which he pointed out to me that the Diet Ideas section was the one part of the game where disappointment was felt. So I spent about 3 weeks researching nutrition and diet related information and asking physique coaches about how they advise their clients.

The idea I had was to totally overhaul the Diet Ideas section, making it more autonomous, as in the player can choose a diet from list of different ideas, rather than just one suggested idea. I made up the graphics and was ready to surprise Metsushiro with a totally new Diet Ideas section.

However, I have now learnt from the advice that physique coaches have given me and now realise that it is a HUGE area / knowledge base. From refeeds, reverse dieting, diet breaks, special diets for different types of clients. Plus information about macronutrients, micronutrients and that isn't even factoring in the psychological aspect of dieting for fat loss or maintenance.

So, I gradually, after a lot of research concluded that Metsushiro's advice to scrap that area and maybe make it into DLC (not paid DLC) or even a dedicated app in the future was the best advice. Instead I will knuckle down to adding more exercises and following the development road map. Then maybe look at developing a diet and meal plan app/DLC from physique coaches' advice and overseeing.

So, in a nutshell I am not giving up on the idea of a diet/meal plan with recipes. Just needs to either be in separate DLC or made into a dedicated app. As otherwise I am going to end up cluttering up Boot Camp Fitness.

Also, I am on holiday from 1st March to 20th April, but I will still check comments and chase up any glitches reported. The next round of updates will be beginning of May and I will include Metsushiro's idea of including more stretching/warm down exercises loosening up the lower back area.

I feel that I need a break to reset after the lockdowns / past 2 and a half years of working from home Covid era, but I will be back refreshed to follow up on more player ideas.

There was a glitch/bug reported for the 20 minute algorithms. I have game tested those algorithms and haven't come across it yet, but I will continue to play test them using different configurations.

Sorry this update is a bit duff - subtracting something and then announcing I'm on holiday. I will make up for it in May though with even more exercises bring added.