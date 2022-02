Share · View all patches · Build 8249670 · Last edited 22 February 2022 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Added a few more bodies and heads and added a Console to NP-

Here's how to access the console--> SHIFT + Escape

To show all the available NP commands type this into the console and press return--> list

When setting scene text and other WORDS wrap the words in "" like this "This is scene text"

Please add your console command requests as comments to this post, on the Steam discussion page or on our Github issues here