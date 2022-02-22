Back in store! Star Conflict: Thar'Ga. Deluxe Version

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots! The bundle “Star Conflict: Thar'Ga. Deluxe Version” is available once again at the project's official store. The bundle will be available for a limited time until March 28 00-00 UTC.

This bundle includes

The special configuration of the gunship Thar'Ga with a fully completed research tree and unlocked nodes.

Thar'Ga weapons:

Thar'kth cannon R12-17

Thar'Ga'tok launcher R6-17 and R12-17

Thar'Ga active modules:

Missile reload R5-7 and R13-17

Alien intuition R6-10, R9-13 and R12-17

Inhibitor swarm R4-8, R9-13 and R12-17

Reflected rage R5-9 and R11-17

Thar'Ga modules and modifiers:

Predator's instinct R4-8, R6-10 and R12-17

Matter transformer R12-17

Matter absorber R12-17

Crystal plates R6-8

Combat shield regenerator R7-9 and R12-17

Static shield regenerator R5-9 and R11-17

Resonating shield R12-17

Signal router R6-10, R9-13 and R12-17

Teleportation sphere R12-17

Swiftness sphere R12-17

Displacement sphere R12-17

Catalyst crystal R8-12 and R11-17

Additionally, the pilot receives:

Exclusive pattern “Aggressor” for Thar'Ga

Unique title “Crystal beast”

Sticker pack “Skulls”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

The ship “Thar'ga” became one of the main breakthroughs of “Ellydium”. Experiments have shown that crystal growth can be controlled, resulting in more than a hundred different modifications of the ship, suited to the individual needs of the pilots. Such a dangerous and powerful technology, coupled with the advanced developments of the corporation “Ellydium”, makes “Thar'ga” one of the most powerful weapons of war, which the corporation got at the terrible price of the tragedy in the RG7 block of the Ellydium Theta station.

We remind you that a Premium license grants all pilots greater rewards for each battle. The pilot, who receives a premium license from the Command, quickly masters new ships due to increased synergy gain in battle. And when the battle ends, pilots with a premium license have two bonus attempts at trophy search — this means that the chance of getting new unique equipment becomes higher!

When purchasing multiple DLCs, the time for premium licenses is cumulative.