Pixelmash 2022 Now Available With Dynamic Vector Layer Support

Get ready for another pixel art revolution—Pixelmash 2022.0 is ready for you to download and now supports non-destructive dynamic vector layers via SVG file importing! Vector layers in Pixelmash can be infinitely transformed with full fidelity, maintaining smooth outlines and single-pixel line width for strokes regardless of scaling or rotation, and support all of Pixelmash’s adjustable layer effects.

Importing SVGs into other pixel art apps produces unwanted anti-aliasing effects and doesn’t allow infinite adjusting of transforms without introducing unwanted jaggies and irregular stroke widths. If you want to perfect the pixels in an imported SVG layer in Pixelmash, simply bake the layer into a fixed-resolution pixel layer and tweak pixels at will.

With dynamic vector layers, Pixelmash now gives you unprecedented flexibility in pixel art creation. You can now begin your design work in vector art software (we recommend Affinity Designer, Adobe Illustrator, or the free open-source Inkscape), and then effortlessly convert it into pixel art by importing into Pixelmash as an SVG file. Pixelmash’s advanced animation, layer effects, and dynamic resolution tools let you quickly transform these non-destructive layers into beautiful assets for your video game or art projects.